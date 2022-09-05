Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Advances and Applications Market Report 2022 with Company Profiles for 98 MSC Market Competitors, Including their Proprietary Technologies and Products/Services

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mesenchymal Stem Cells - Advances and Applications, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Insights

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are multipotent cells that can differentiate into a variety of cell types, including but not limited to osteoblasts, chondrocytes, myocytes, and adipocytes. In addition to secreting factors that can stimulate tissue repair, MSCs can substantially alter their microenvironment, exerting effects that are both anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic. MSCs are advantageous over other stem cells types for a variety of reasons, including that they are immuno-privileged, making them an advantageous cell type for allogenic transplantation.

MSCs appear to be an exceptionally promising tool for cell therapy, because of their unusual advantages, which include availability, expandability, transplantability, and ethical implications. Interest in therapeutic applications of human MSCs arises from their diverse ability to differentiate into a range of cell types, as well as their ability to migrate to sites of tissue injury/inflammation or tumor growth.

Naturally, a broad range of research products have been developed around MSCs and their differentiated cell types. Growing attention is also being given to manufacturing technologies to support commercial-scale production of MSCs. MSCs are well-suited for use in the exponential growth field of 3D printing, because of their capacity to form structural tissues.

Numerous market competitors are exploring commercialization strategies for MSC-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) and exosomes, because these extracellular "packages" represent a novel strategy for accessing the therapeutic effects of stem cells without the risks of administering whole cells to patients. Finally, gene editing of MSCs for overexpressing antitumor genes or therapeutic factors is broadening their application.

As the most common stem cell type being used within regenerative medicine today, there is huge potential for growth within the MSC market. There are more than one-hundred thousand scientific publications published about MSCs, as well over 1,100 MSC clinical trials underway worldwide. Current "hotspots" for MSC clinical trials include the U.S., E.U., China, Middle East, and South Korea.

While many early-stage MSC trials have demonstrated safety and efficacy, only a small number of MSC products have reached commercialization, indicating that the therapeutic market for MSCs remains early-stage. Population aging and an increasing prevalence of chronic disease are also driving interest in MSC-based therapies.

Furthermore, Google Trend data reveals that MSC searches are more than twice as common as the next most common stem cell type. The demand for both MSCs and MSC-based research products have surged in recent years.

The main objectives of this report are to provide the reader with the following details:

Market size determination for the global MSC market, segmented by geography and business segment

Five-year forecasts for the global MSC market

Details of the product candidates being developed by MSC companies

MSC market trends, opportunities, risks, and competitive dynamics

Major diseases addressed by MSCs in the ongoing clinical trials

Cost of manufacturing autologous and allogeneic MSCs

Consumption of MSCs for academic research, clinical trials, product development, and exosome production

Trend rate data for MSC scientific publications

Rates, quantities, geographic locations, and types of MSC clinical trials

Types and sources of MSC industry funding

Recent business developments related to MSCs

MSC-based products with marketing approval and the companies commercializing them

Currently marketed MSC-based bone matrices

Pricing comparison of MSC-based products with marketing approval

Emerging applications for MSCs, including genetic modification, 3D bioprinting, clean meat production and cosmeceuticals

Company profiles for 98 MSC market competitors, including their proprietary technologies and products/services under development

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Statement of the Report

1.2 Target Demographic

1.3 Report Sources

1.4 Purpose of the Report

2. Mesechymal Stem Cells (MSCs): An Overview

2.1 The Impact of MSCs on Regenerative Medicine

2.2 Timeline of MSC Nomenclature

2.3 Sources of MSCs

2.4 Cell Surface Markers in MSCs

2.5 In Vitro Differentiation Potentials of MSCs

2.6 Soluble Factors Secreted by MSCs

3. Manufacture of Mesenchymal Stem Cells

3.1 Methods of Isolation of MSCs

3.2 From Conventional Cultures to Bioreactors

3.3 Main Features of Commercial Bioreactors

3.4 Microcarriers used for the Expansion of MSCs

3.5 Downstream Processing of MSCs

4. Comparison of Autologous and Allogeneic MSC Manufacture

4.1 Manufacturing Cost Comparison

4.2 Comparison of the Two Business Models

4.3 Cost Breakdown in MSC Manufacturing

4.4 Opportunities for Cost Reduction

4.5 Partial Automation vs. Full Automation

5. Small Scale Processing of MSCs

5.1 Model Design

5.2 Culture Media

6. Large-Scale Expansion of MSCs

6.1 The Four Common Bioprocessing Strategies for Large-Scale Expansion

6.2 Commonly Used Sources of MSCs for Large-Scale Expansion

6.3 The Commonly Used Culture Medium for the Large-Scale Expansion of MSCs

6.4 Comparison between Large-Scale Bioprocessing Strategies

6.5 Contract Manufacturing for Cell Therapies

6.6 Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity

7. Estimated Consumption of MSCs in the Industry

7.1 Consumption of MSCs in Academic and Preclinical Settings

7.2 MSC Consumption in Clinical Settings

7.3 Consumption of MSCs by Target Indications in Clinical Trials

7.4 Future Consumption through 2030

7.5 Cost of MSCs per Patient used in Clinical Trials by Indication

8. Published Scientific Papers on MSCs

8.1 Number of Papers on MSCs & iPSCs Compared

8.2 Number of Papers on MSCs by Source

8.3 Number of Papers Published on Clinical Trials Involving MSCs

8.3.1 Number of Papers on Clinical Trials using MSCs for Specific Diseases

9. Clinical Trials of MSCs, MSC-based COVID-19, MSC-Exosomes

9.1 Analysis of Data from ClinicalTrials.gov

9.2 Sources of MSCs for Clinical Trials

9.3 Autologous vs. Allogeneic MSCs

9.4 Regional Distribution of MSC-based Clinical Trials

9.5 Types of Funding for MSC-based Clinical Trials

9.6 Types of MSC-based Clinical Trials

9.7 MSC-based Clinical Trials by Phase of Development

9.8 Clinical Trials Involving MSCs for the Treatment of COVID-19

9.9 Clinical Trials Involving MSC-Derived Exosomes

9.10 NIH Funding for MSC Research

9.11 CIRM's Funding for MSC Projects

10. Current Sub-Optimal Clinical Outcomes & Solutions

10.1 To Overcome Challenges Arising from MSC Manufacture

10.2 Cryopreservation and Culture Rescue

10.3 Overcoming Clinical Challenges Related to Infusion

10.4 To Overcome Clinical Challenges from the Host

11. Modification of MSCs

11.1 Genetic Modification

11.2 Preconditioning Modifications

11.3 Therapeutic Application of Modified MSCs

12. Major Diseases Addressed by MSCs in Clinical Trials

12.1 Clinical Trials using MSCs for Autoimmune Diseases

12.2 Clinical Trials using MSCs for Cardiovascular Diseases

12.3 Clinical Trials using MSCs for Neurodegenerative Diseases

12.4 Clinical Trials using MSCs for Bone and Cartilage Diseases

13. Present Status Of Mesenchymal Stem Cell Industry

13.1 Sources of MSCs for Research and Clinical Applications

13.2 Allogeneic Products Gaining Traction

13.3 MSC-based Products with Marketing Approval

13.3.1 Alofisel

13.3.2 Stemirac

13.3.3 Stempeucel

13.3.4 Temcell HS

13.3.5 Neuronata-R

13.3.6 Prochymal (Remestemcel-L)

13.3.7 Cupistem

13.3.8 Cartistem

13.3.9 Cellgram-AMI

13.3.10 Queencell

13.4 Currently Marketed MSC-based Bone Matrices

13.4.1 Osteocel

13.4.2 AlloStem

13.4.3 Cellentra VCBM

13.4.4 HiQCell

13.4.5 Trinity ELITE

13.4.6 Map3

13.4.7 Trinity Evolution

13.4.8 Carticel

13.4.9 Chondron

13.4.10 DeNovo NT

13.4.11 Chondrocelect

13.4.12 Ossron

13.4.13 JACC

13.4.14 MACI

13.4.15 Ortho-ACI

13.4.16 Spherox

13.4.17 Ossgrow

13.4.18 Cartigrow

13.4.19 ViviGen

13.4.20 Bio4

13.4.21 Cartiform

13.5 From Whole Cell MSC Therapy to MSC-Derived Exosome Therapy

13.6 MSC-based Therapy for COVID-19

13.7 MSC-based Clean Meat Production

13.8 Stem Cell-based Cosmetics

14. Market Analysis

14.1 Price Tags for MSC-based Cell Therapy (CT) Treatment

14.2 Price Tags for MSC-based Matrices

14.3 Market Size of MSC-based Therapies

14.4 Global Market for MSC-based Therapeutics

14.5 Global Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)

14.6 Market Share of MSC-based Business Segments

15. Company Profiles

101 Bio

Adipomics, Inc.

Aegle Therapeutics

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

Alexerion Biotech Corp.

AlloSource, Inc.

American CryoStem Corporation

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

AMS Biotechnology, Ltd. (AMSBIO)

Anemocyte S.r.l

Anjarium Biosciences

Anterogen, Co., Ltd.

Apceth Biopharma GmbH

Aruna Bio

Athersys, Inc.

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Axol Bioscience, Ltd.

Azymus Therapeutics

BioCat GmbH

BioFluidica

Bio-Techne

2 Prtoduct Types

BioVision, Inc.

Baylx, Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics

Catalent Pharma Solutions

CCRM

CellResearch Corporation, Pte Ltd.

Celltex Therapeutics Corporation

Ciloa

Codiak Biosciences

2 exoASO-STAT6

3 exoIL-12

Corestem, Inc.

CO-DON AG

Cognate BioServices, Inc.

Creative Bioarray

Creative Biolabs

Cynata Therapeutics, Ltd.

DePuy Synthes

Direct Biologics

EVerZom

Evox Therapeutics, Ltd.

Exerkine Corp.

ExoCan Healthcare Technologies, Pvt. Ltd.

ExoCoBio, Co., Ltd.

Exogenus Therapeutics

EXoPERT

Exopharm

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

ExosomePlus

Exosomics S.p.A

Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology

HansaBioMed Life Sciences, Ltd.

Hope Biosciences, LLC

Japan Tissue Engineering, Co., Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd.

Kimera Labs, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Mantra Bio

Medipost, Co., Ltd.

MDimune

NanoSomix, Inc.

NanoView Biosciences

NeurExo Sciences

Nipro Corporation

Novus Biologicals, LLC

NuVasive, Inc.

OmniSpirant Limited

Orthocell, Ltd.

Orthofix Medical, Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Pharmicell, Co., Ltd.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.

Regeneus, Ltd.

Regrow Biosciences, Pvt., Ltd.

ReNeuron

RoosterBio

RoslinCT

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

Stemmatters Biotechnologia e Medicina Regenerative SA

Stempeutics Research, Pvt., Ltd.

System Biosciences, LLC

Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

Tempo Bioscience

Tavec Pharma

United Therapeutics Corp.

Vericel Corporation

Versatope Therapeutics

Vesigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

WuXi Advanced Therapies

XOStem, Inc.

Zen-Bio, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

