Deep Ellum Art Co, Presents Art Yard Gallery to Promote Local Artists and Enjoy Art in its Intended Atmosphere
Deep Ellum Art Co. introduces Art Yard Gallery, which displays street art by excellent local DFW artists creating art in the same environment.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Ellum Art Co., a Dallas, Texas-based company offering live music, art exhibitions, great drinks, and local brews, introduces Art Yard Gallery or outdoor art gallery in Dallas, which displays art pieces created by excellent local DFW artists working in the same outdoor environment. This allows visitors to view art in its intended atmosphere and take a part of Deep Ellum home with them.
The outdoor gallery uniquely features custom-made boards using durable weather-proof material that retains zero moisture, making them excellent for indoor and outdoor canvas and convenient for artists to work on. The panels are also lightweight, flexible, and can be installed on a fence, the side of a building, or inside with modern sign standoff posts that enrich their display. People looking for the best street art gallery in Dallas, TX, can walk into Deep Ellum, check out some of the best art created by local DFW artists, and take a suitable piece home. The company also ships large murals to clients outside the state on a commission basis, piecing the material together in 4x8 sheets.
Founded by John and Kari LaRue, Deep Ellum Art Co. is dedicated to the Creative and the Native. The LaRues aim to preserve the artistic vibe of the community by bringing the creative community together in unprecedented ways, setting them apart from other art companies.
The company has a lively indoor-outdoor hangout with a bar, a courtyard, food trucks, live music, and art exhibitions. The 5000ft.² interior of the mixed-use creative facility integrates a projection-mapped art gallery, a state-of-the-art music venue, and a full bar featuring 24 beers and ciders, 7 draft cocktails – for a total of 31 drafts. Outside in the 15,000ft.² Art Yard locates the street art gallery featuring dozens of artists, murals, local wildlife, food trucks, and yard games for kids of all ages.
"At Deep Ellum Art co., we offer a space representing a full spectrum of art from our local artists. Our goal is to promote all kinds of art, be it music, culinary, sculpture, 2D, 3D, digital, and more, from our community," the company's rep stated. "We also host art classes for the public, and we motivate our local artists to make the best use of our events and many vending opportunities," they added.
About Deep Ellum Art Co: Deep Ellum Art Co. is a Dallas, Texas-based company that offers an environment for live music, art exhibitions, great drinks, and local brews to promote local artists and art from the community.
