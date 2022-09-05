Comfort First Products Offers Patented ‘Control-A-Flow Draft Eliminator’ To Improve Workplace Health And Comfort
EINPresswire.com/ -- The product allows employers to combat poor indoor air quality and eliminate related symptoms that increase employee absenteeism that causes loss of productivity and incurs substantial cost annually.
Comfort First Products, a renowned company in the HVAC industry has offered their patented Control-A-Flow Draft Eliminator – Filter Air Diverter as an affordable and effective solution for mitigating indoor air quality problems, and improving employee health, comfort, and well being in the workplace. This comes at a time when employers are doubling down on their effort to create healthier and safer workplaces in the light of the recent global pandemic and the importance of indoor air quality it revealed. The company’s patented product can help commercial establishments add value to their efforts and bring effective results.
Comfort First Products’ Control-A-Flow Draft Eliminator – Filtered Air Diverter is designed with effectiveness in mind and comes with multiple crucial features that address common indoor air quality problems. One of the major functionalities of the hvac deflector is that it helps to eliminate the problem of drafts from overhead vents that can cause cold or hot air spots in the office. It does this by redirecting the airflow along the ceiling line and evenly distributing the conditioned air around the area, effectively managing the overall temperature of the room.
The product comes with replaceable filter units that filter Covid and other viruses, allergens, dust, bacteria, debris, molds, and other bacteriological elements from the air before it enters the room keeping the indoor indoor air quality in check. Each filter sleeve is heat-sealed around a galvanized wireframe and features anti-microbial media that destroys 86.5% of airborne microorganisms on contact. The effectiveness of the filters can substantially remove adverse air quality issues which can result in illness, allergic reactions, and decrease in productivity, comfort, and mood in employees.
Speaking about their expertise, the company’s owner said, “We specialize in indoor air quality products that increase comfort and improve airflow while maintaining a proper system balance. We work hard to provide quality solutions and products to create a more comfortable, healthy, clean, and productive working environment. We’re able to accomplish this with our commercial Filtered Air Diffuser, air vent deflectors and draft eliminators that evenly distribute the air while also eliminating air pollutants and allergens.”
The Control-A-Flow Draft Eliminator – Filtered Air Diverter is light, unobtrusive, perfectly balanced, and versatile. It can be easily installed onto any existing 2x2 foot drop ceiling without any issue.
About Comfort First Products: About Comfort First Products: International Diversified Marketing, Inc. DBA Comfort First Products is a company that specializes in manufacturing high quality indoor air conditioning products.
