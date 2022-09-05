Kepler Aerospace Ltd Awarded Most Promising Defense Tech Solutions Provider 2022 by CIOReview

Kepler Aerospace - Future-Proofing the World with Game-Changing Technologies - CIOReview

MIDLAND, TEXAS, USA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Source: CIOReview

Kepler Aerospace is vetting various successful experiments in electromagnetic (EM) field propulsion, plasma-based propulsion, super-conducting gravity modification devices, fusion reactors, and gravity wave technology development to make way for effective satellite delivery methods and breakthroughs in aerospace transportation.

"We are developing a range of ground breaking technologies that can be extremely beneficial for strengthening national security and saving the planet,” says Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Aerospace.

Please click on the following link to view the full article on CIOReview.com: https://defense.cioreview.com/vendor/2022/kepler_aerospace

