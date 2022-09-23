Global Hand Towel Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Hand Towel Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Hand Towel Global Market Report 2022”, the hand towel market is expected to grow from $2.72 billion in 2021 to $2.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The hand towel market is expected to grow to $2.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1%. The increasing awareness about hygiene in countries across the world is a key factor driving the growth of the hand towels market.

Key Trends In The Hand Towel Market

The manufactures of forest-friendly paper towels are gaining traction. Forest-friendly paper towels are those that are manufactured without the cutting down of forests. These papers are made from a mixture of bamboo and sugarcane.

Overview Of The Hand Towel Market

The hand towel market consists of sales of hand towel, which is a rectangular piece of absorbent paper made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Paper towels soak up water because they are loosely woven which enables water to travel between them, even against gravity (capillary effect). Paper towels can be individually packed (as stacks of folded towels or held coiled) or come in rolls. Paper towels have similar purposes to conventional towels, such as drying hands, wiping the hands or face, wiping windows, dusting, and cleaning up spills.

Hand Towel Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Rolled Paper Towels, Boxed Paper Towels, Multifold Paper Towel

• By Application: Residential, Commercial

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Speciality Stores, Online Channels, Others

• By Geography: The global hand towel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, SCA, Hengan, Vinda, Asaleo Care, Sofidel, Georgia-Pacific, WEPA, Metsa Tissue, CMPC Tissue, KP Tissue, Cascades and APP.

Hand Towel Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of hand towel market. The market report gives hand towel market analysis, hand towel industry size, hand towel market share, hand towel industry growth drivers, hand towel market segmentation, hand towel global market major players, hand towel global market growth across geographies, and hand towel global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The hand towel market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

