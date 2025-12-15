The Non-Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market is projected to grow to USD 104.96 Billion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-ferrous scrap recycling sector has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by various economic and environmental factors. This market is poised for continued growth as industries and governments increasingly prioritize sustainable practices and efficient resource management. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and future outlook of the non-ferrous scrap recycling market.

Current Market Size and Growth Trajectory in Non-Ferrous Scrap Recycling

The non-ferrous scrap recycling market has demonstrated robust growth, rising from $75.80 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $81.12 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This upward trend during the past years is largely due to increased metal recovery operations, expanding recycling infrastructures, a surge in scrap material trade, broader industrial reuse of non-ferrous metals, and growing investments in scrap collection networks.

Future Market Projections and Emerging Trends in Non-Ferrous Scrap Recycling

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its strong momentum, reaching $104.97 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.7%. This future growth is expected to be supported by rising adoption of circular economy principles, enhanced government incentives for recycling initiatives, more automation in sorting processes, growing international cooperation for scrap recycling, and wider use of recycled metals in eco-friendly manufacturing. Key trends shaping the industry include AI-powered recycling platforms, data-driven scrap management innovations, sensor-based quality monitoring advancements, breakthroughs in eco-efficient refining techniques, and the integration of technology to enable traceable recycling supply chains.

Understanding Non-Ferrous Scrap Recycling and Its Environmental Role

Non-ferrous scrap recycling involves collecting, processing, and reusing metals that contain little to no iron, such as aluminum, copper, brass, lead, and zinc. These metals retain their essential properties even after multiple recycling cycles. This process plays a crucial role in conserving natural resources, reducing energy use, and lowering environmental impact compared to producing metals from virgin ore.

How Rising Virgin Metal Prices Encourage Growth in Non-Ferrous Scrap Recycling

One of the primary factors fueling the non-ferrous scrap recycling market is the increase in prices of virgin metals, which are newly extracted metals like aluminum, copper, and tin that have not been previously processed or recycled. Supply limitations caused by trade restrictions, export bans, and production interruptions in key mining regions, combined with heightened demand for metals in industrial and clean energy sectors, have driven up prices. Recycling non-ferrous scrap helps alleviate these pressures by reducing dependence on virgin metal extraction, offering a more stable and cost-effective raw material supply, and mitigating volatility linked to resource scarcity. For example, in May 2024, the World Bank reported a 9% monthly rise in its metals and minerals price index, with copper, tin, and aluminum prices projected to grow by 5%, 4%, and 2% respectively, highlighting ongoing cost inflation for virgin metals and reinforcing the importance of scrap recycling.

Geographical Market Leadership and Growth Outlook in Non-Ferrous Scrap Recycling

In 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the non-ferrous scrap recycling market, reflecting its strong industrial base and expanding infrastructure. However, North America is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report includes a broad regional analysis covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on industry developments.

