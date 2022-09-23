Global Acne Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Acne Drugs Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Acne Drugs Market Report by The Business Research Company covers acne drugs market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Acne Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the acne drugs market is expected to grow from $5.03 billion in 2021 to $5.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.The growth in the acne drugs global market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s acne drugs market forecast the market is expected to reach $6.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. An increase in the disposable income of people is one of the major drivers in the acne drugs global market.

Key Trends In The Acne Drugs Market

The presence of alternatives for acne treatment is one of the restraints on the acne drugs global market. Due to availability of multiple alternatives, patients tend to choose one amongst many options on the basis of price, side effects, duration and many more. This increases the competition and hence, the competition cuts down a significant portion of business for the acne drugs global market.

Overview Of The Acne Drugs Market

The acne drugs global market consists of sales of prescription acne drugs (Salicylic acid, Retin-A Micro, Onexton, and Solodyn) and related OTC non-prescription products (cleansers, lotions, gels, toners, masks and pads containing acne drugs-fighting ingredients) which are used to treat skin diseases such as acne drugs vulgaris and acne drugs rosacea. Market in this report does not include the sales of drugs used for dermatitis and psoriasis.

Acne Drugs Global Market Report 2022 From TBRC Covers The Following Information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Inflammatory Acne Drugs, Non-Inflammatory Acne Drugs

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Therapeutic Class: Retinoids, Antibiotics, Salicylic Acid, Benzoyl Peroxide

By Geography: The global acne drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Allergan plc, Galderma S.A., Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Stiefel Laboratories Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Mylan N.V., Cipher, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd, Guthy-Renker LLC, Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation, Foamix Pharmaceuticals, BioPharmX, In, Roche Holding AG, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Anterios Inc., AndroScience, Oculus Innovative Sciences, Aqua Pharmaceuticals, Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals and Prestium Pharma Inc.

The market report gives acne drugs market analysis, acne drugs market size, acne drugs market growth drivers, acne drugs market segments, acne drugs global market major players, acne drugs global market growth across geographies, and acne drugs global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

