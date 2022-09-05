Noodles Market Share Worth $70.33 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Increasing Consumer Inclination towards Fortified and Healthier Instant Noodles is Key Factor in Noodles Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Noodles Market Size is estimated to reach $70.33 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The Noodles Market is expected to be driven by the growing millennial population, as well as the growing employed class around the world, who have a growing preference for packaged foods such as instant noodles. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the trend of healthy food. The use of packaged food products, such as instant noodles, in India, is being driven by a growing millennial population and a growing working-class client base. In addition, the companies have recently launched a number of new products with unique flavors, healthy ingredients, and packaging. Instant noodle consumption has increased significantly in India over the last few years as a result of these factors, help to the market's growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. However, growing awareness about the negative health impact of noodles owing to additives like monosodium glutamate is expected to hinder the growth of the target market to a certain extent.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Noodles Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Noodles Market based on type can be further segmented into Instant noodles, Veg noodles, Non-veterinarian noodles, and Others. Veg Noodles segment is expected to grow at the quickest rate between 2022 and 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2%, Veg noodles are one of the most popular veg foods that are consumed on a large scale across the world.
2. Noodles Market based on raw materials can be further segmented into Oat, Rice, Wheat, and Others. Rice and Oat noodles are expected to grow at the quickest rate between 2022 and 2027, with a CAGR of 5.8%.
3. Noodles Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Noodles industry are -
1. Uni-President
2. Beltek Foods
3. Nestle
4. Mandarin Noodle
5. Marico Ltd
