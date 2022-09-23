Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Growth Trajectory

Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Report by TBRC covers anti-hypertensive drugs market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the anti-hypertensive drugs market is expected to grow from $35.61 billion in 2021 to $37.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the anti-hypertensive drugs global market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global anti-hypertensive drug market size is expected to reach $42.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%. Sedentary lifestyle is a major driver for the growth of the anti-hypertensive drugs market.

Key Trends In The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market

Of late, there has been rise in use of combination therapies compared to monotherapy treatment. Monotherapy is the treatment of a hypertension with a single drug, while the use of combinations of drugs (Combination Therapy) allows for action on several different hypertensive mechanisms. When the two drugs are combined with different mechanisms of action, the effect is two to five times greater than monotherapy. Increasing the dose of monotherapy reduces coronary events by 29% and cerebrovascular events by 40%, while combining two antihypertensive agents with a different mechanism of action reduces coronary events by 40% and cerebrovascular events by 54%. Thus, the use of combination therapy provides greater protection to a target organ than increasing the dose of monotherapy. The trend of using combination therapy is thus more effective and is being widely accepted as well.

Overview Of The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market

The anti-hypertensive drugs market consists of sales of anti-hypertensive drugs and related services. These drugs are re used to prevent heart failure, kidney failure and acute stroke induced by hypertension. Some of the major anti-hypertensive drugs include diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and angiotensin II receptor antagonists.

Market Segmentation

By Therapeutic: Diuretics, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Beta Blockers, Alpha Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Renin Inhibitors, Vasodilators

By Disease Source: Primary Hypertension, Secondary Hypertension

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare

By Geography: The global anti-hypertensive drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Merck & Co. Inc., Astra Zeneca Plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, United Therapeutics, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Bayer AG, Lupin Limited, Boehringer Engelheim GmbH, Sun Pharmaceuticals LLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Roche, Abbott, Gilead, Actelion, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of anti-hypertensive drugs market. The market report analyzes anti-hypertensive drugs global market size, anti-hypertensive drugs market growth drivers, anti-hypertensive drugs market segments, anti-hypertensive drugs global market major players, anti-hypertensive drugs market growth across geographies, anti-hypertensive drugs global market trends and anti-hypertensive drugs global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

