Organic Acids Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2030 – IndustryARC
Organic Acids Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Acids Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$14.03 billion by 2027. An organic acid is an organic compound that has acidic properties. A very common example of organic acid is carboxyl acid, which is known as a weak acid and does not dissociate totally in mediums such as water when compared with other strong minerals. The simplest form of organic acids (such as acetic acid and formic acid) are used mostly in stimulation treatments as they are less reactive when compared to hydrochloric acid or other strong acids. Some of the common examples of organic acids are lactic acid, acetic acid, formic acid, citric acid, oxalic acid, uric acid, malic acid, tartaric acid, carboxylic acid and others.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Organic Acids Market highlights the following areas -
1. The acetic acid type in Organic Acids Market held a significant share in 2021. Its growing application in the food and beverage industry is one of the major factors driving the market.
2. Asia-Pacific dominated the Organic Acids Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors of the region. For instance, recent insights from Common Thread Collective, Inc that online sales of food and beverage had a year-on-year growth of 16.3% in 2022.
3. Organic acids are widely used in the petrochemical sector which is majorly utilized in the production of petrochemical products for end-use and intermediates. This is further expected to create a major opportunity for the manufacturers of the Organic Acids Industry.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Organic Acids industry are -
1. Archer Daniels Midland Company
2. BASF SE
3. Celanese Corporation
4. E.i. Dupont De Nemours and Company
5. Eastman Chemical Company
