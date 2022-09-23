Global Cough And Cold Preparations Market Growth Trajectory

Cough And Cold Preparations Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cough And Cold Preparations Global Market Report 2022”, the cough and cold preparations market is expected to grow from $61.84 billion in 2021 to $66.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global cold and cough preparation market is expected to reach $84.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Threat from substitute products such as generic and counterfeit drugs, is significantly restraining the global cold and cough preparations market.

Key Trends In The Cough And Cold Preparations Market

Advancements in technologies are driving the global pharmaceutical sector including cold and cough preparations.

Overview Of The Cough And Cold Preparations Market

The cold and cough preparation market consists of sales of drugs for cold and cough. The drugs for the treatment of cold and cough acts on the receptors to which the virus causing the infection gets attached to, by antagonizing the action of the receptors and killing the viral infection, thereby reducing congestion by lysing the mucus and dilating the bronchioles constricted by the mucus deposition. In this market, sales of antihistamines, antibiotics, decongestants, expectorants and bronchodilators are also included.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Bronchodialators, Anticholinergic, Pulmonary Antihypertensives

• By Drug Type: Antihistamines, Expectorants, Bronchodilators, Decongestants, Antibiotics, Others

• By Dosage Type: Oral Syrups, Tablets/Pills, Nasal Drops, Lozenges, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores

• By Geography: The global cough and cold preparations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AstraZeneca, Bayer, Blackmores Limited, Dabur, GlaxoSmithKline, Himalaya Global Holdings, Hyland's, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Perrigo Company.

