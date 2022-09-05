CCTV Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2030 - IndustryARC
Rise in investment in Real Estate market will drive the CCTV Market growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that CCTV Market size was valued at $15.2 billion in 2021, and the demand is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Increasing number of commercial buildings and small and medium enterprises are strengthening the deployment of CCTVs in these sectors, owing to security and surveillance applications. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The adoption of surveillance cameras for security in BFSI buildings, electric grids, malls, metro stations and others has raised the requirement for CCTVs in such infrastructure.
2. The construction segment in the CCTV market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.
3. In February 2018, Arlo Technologies, Inc. declared its partnership with Eagle Eye Networks with plans to launch a unique commercial video surveillance technology that support wired and wireless IP security devices.
Segmental Analysis:
1. 3.1 to 5.0 megapixels segment generated a revenue of $5.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The fastest growing segment will be More than 5.0 MP, and projected to grow with a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period.
2. Rapidly growing population which is projected to be $8.6 billion by 2030 by the United Nations, will enable real-estate industry to observe a disruptive growth. It will increase the usage of CCTVs for security applications in commercial sector over the forecast period, the commercial application CCTV market was estimated to be $6,364.2 million in 2021.
3. North America is the leading region in CCTV Market, where the U.S. is the major contributor, owing to increased demand for small installations and advanced workplace surveillance, which simultaneously drives demand for the CCTV market.
4. According to the report by BuiltWorlds Inc., 50% of all constructions in the U.S. from 2019 to 2023 are expected to occur in just 20 cities. From those cities, New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston and Washington, are expected to generate higher demand for CCTVs. This will drive the North America market by 12.9% CAGR through 2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the CCTV industry are -
1. Samsung
2. Sanyo
3. Honeywell
4. FLIR
5. Sony
