Insecticides Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2028 - IndustryARC

Insecticides market size is estimated to reach US$27.0 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insecticides market size is estimated to reach US$27.0 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027. Insecticides are substances which are used to control insects by preventing or killing them to control pests which infect cultivated plants. Insecticides enables to eliminate the diseases carrying insects. There are different types of insecticides, some of which act on the insect’s nervous system and others are used as endotoxins or growth regulators. Organochlorides, organophosphates, carbamates, and pyrethroids are few of the commonly used types of insecticides used for the application on a wide range of crops. Insecticides are available in different formulations that influence their chemical transformation. Insecticides are useful on the range of crops such as corn, sorghum, sunflower, wheat, cotton, soybean, and grapes including many others. Thus, the increase in utilization of insecticides in range of crops is boosting the insecticide market growth.
1. Asia Pacific is the dominating region in the global insecticides market. The growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for insecticides in agriculture and commercial applications.
2. The significant growth in global agriculture output and adoption of healthy diet is driving the growth of global insecticides market.
3. Insecticides play an essential role in several applications such as fruits, vegetables, cereals and grains, and oilseeds & pulses which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global market.
1. BASF SE
2. Bayer Cropscience
3. FMC Corporation
4. Corteva Agriscience
5. Nufarm Limited
