Fatty Acid Market Worth US$12,917.6 million by 2026 at a growth rate of 5.5% - IndustryARC
Fatty Acid market size is forecasted to reach US$12,917.6 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatty Acid market size is forecasted to reach US$12,917.6 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. A fatty acid is an important component of lipids present in plants, animals, and microorganisms. The growing demand from the personal care and home care industry is one of the major factors supporting the market growth during the forecast period. Fatty acids are widely used in the production of soaps and detergents products in the home care sector. Increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and growing consumer preference for a healthier diet is anticipated to accelerate the market during the forecast period. Growing demand for omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids among the food & beverage industry is triggering market growth. However, fluctuating supply and prices of feedstock materials are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Fatty Acid Market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia Pacific dominates the Fatty Acid market, owing to the increasing home care cleaning and industrial cleaning sector in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population are the major factors expanding the fatty acid market in the region.
2. Government regulations promoting the use of eco-friendly products among various end-use industries such as agrochemicals, personal care, and plastics are supporting the market growth for fatty acids.
3. The increasing usage of plastics and rubber products globally is also one of the major factors driving the fatty acids market between 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Fatty Acid industry are -
1. Wilmar International Ltd.
2. Musim Mas
3. VVF Ltd.
4. Permata Hijau Group
5. Godrej Industries
