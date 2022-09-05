Surgical Instruments Market Size to Boost $28.3 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 8.0% - IndustryARC
Increasing incidence of road accidents across the globe is increasing the growth of the Surgical Instruments Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Surgical Instruments market size is forecast to reach $28.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, blood disorder, autoimmune diseases, and other disease coupled with growing geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. North America dominated the Surgical Instruments Market in 2020 owing to rising number of surgical centers. The Surgical Instruments Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
2. Increasing number of surgical procedures are likely to aid the market growth of the Surgical Instruments Market report.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Surgical Instruments Market report.
4. Strict government regulations is poised to create the hurdles for the Surgical Instruments Market.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16377
Segmental Analysis:
1. Handheld Instruments held the largest share in the Surgical Instruments Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Handheld instruments are widely used during surgery. Handheld Instruments are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
2. Cardiology held the largest share in the Surgical Instruments Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The increase in the number of coronary and percutaneous cardiology procedures, as well as the number of cardiology surgeries, is driving the growth of this segment. Cardiology are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.
3. North America dominated the Surgical Instruments Market with a major share of 37.2% in 2020.
4. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing adoption of MIS instruments coupled with rise in number of accidents. The growing awareness of minimally invasive surgical procedures is driving market expansion in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Surgical Instruments industry are -
1. Medtronic plc
2. Progressive Medical, Inc.
3. Scanlan International
4. Abbott Laboratories Inc.
5. Boston Scientific Corporation
Click on the following link to buy the Surgical Instruments Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16377
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Nano Tools Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18284/nano-tools-market.html
B. Refurbished Medical Equipment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16240/refurbished-medical-equipment-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn