Cyber Security Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2030 – IndustryARC
Cyber Security Market size is forecast to reach $177.5 billion by 2026, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Security Market size is forecast to reach $177.5 billion by 2026, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026. The increasing use of technology such as artificial intelligence, IoT, machine learning and so on are significantly driving the cybersecurity market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for cloud-based cybersecurity systems in order to reduce data loss are also enhancing the growth of the market. The rising demand for network and endpoint security, information technology security mobile security, behavioral detection is fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period. The telecom organizations are adopting advanced cyber security solutions such as real-time security monitoring, instant cyber posture visibility, and rapid threat resolution to prevent the cyber-attack on telecom networks. Along with the telecom sector, the aerospace industry is considered to be another key end-users to cyber security market. The aerospace and defense industry are prone to cyber-attack due to its continuous exposure to non-A&D, OT-based technologies.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Cyber Security Market highlights the following areas -
1. In 2020, the Cyber Security market was dominated by North America owing to the increasing use of prevalent technology which has raised the risk of cyber threat leading to the need for cybersecurity solutions.
The rising demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions in order to store and secure data during data loss or data breaches has driven the growth of the market
2. The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence leading to the introduction of technologies such as machine learning and deep learning which will enhance the growth of the market.
3. The rising security threats due to the increasing use of Blockchain systems and IoT threats are making difficult to detect cyber-attacks which is hampering the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Cyber Security industry are -
1. AWS
2. Check Point Software Technologies
3. NTT Security
4. Cisco Systems
5. Microsoft
