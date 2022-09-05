Office Administrative Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Office Administrative Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Office Administrative Services Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the office administrative services market size is expected to grow from $431.98 billion in 2021 to $548.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9%. The global office administrative services market size is expected to grow to $1048.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The office administrative services market growth is due to the rapid globalization and adoption of advanced technologies.

The office administrative services market consists of the sales of office administrative services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide day-to-day office administrative services, such as financial planning, billing and recordkeeping, personnel, and physical distribution and logistics. Office administrative refers to activities that are done in-office and include activities such as reception, financial planning, billing and record-keeping, personnel, and mail services.

Global Office Administrative Services Market Trends

Emerging technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA), cloud computing, and software as a service are offering office administrative applications. These applications offer solutions for billing, sales, and other functions in an organization.

Global Office Administrative Services Market Segments

The global office administrative services market is segmented:

By Type: Administrative Management Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management Services, and Others

By Geography: The global office administrative services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Zoho Invoice, Salesforce, QuickBooks, Invoice2go, and Intacct.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

