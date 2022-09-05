Capital.com boosts regional footprint with new APAC CFO, launches PayPal integration for Australia
● Angela Shi joins as APAC CFO, based in Australia ● Capital.com has also announced PayPal integration for its Australian clientsSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital.com, the high-growth trading and investing platform, has announced the appointment of Angela Shi, who joins as Capital.com’s Chief Financial Officer for APAC. The new appointment underpins Capital.com’s ongoing growth and prioritisation of Australia and the APAC region as a whole, while enhancing the calibre of Capital.com’s executive team.
Based in Australia, Angela was previously the Australia CFO at Plus500. She comes with more than 10 years of experience managing the financial operations of leading brokers including Plus 500 and StoneX Retail. Angela will help Capital.com accelerate its growth plans in APAC, a strategic region for the business. Angela will report to Laura Lin, APAC CEO at Capital.com.
Commenting on the new appointment, Laura Lin, APAC CEO, Capital.com said: “As we continue to hire in order to support our growth ambitions for the wider APAC region, I am heartened to welcome Angela to the team. Meeting our clients’ expectations and our corporate goals requires tenacity and drive, and I’m sure that Angela will satisfy these needs. Angela brings deep industry experience and I look forward to her supporting our regional goals.”
In order to build on its recent run of success, the business continues to prioritise making trading simple, secure and accessible to everyone. This includes the recent integration of PayPal in Australia. The integration will enable Australian clients to deposit and withdraw funds using their PayPal accounts on the Capital.com trading platform.
“We are delighted to be able to offer our clients a greater choice of funding methods. PayPal is a popular and trusted platform, and its integration enables our clients to deposit and withdraw funds easily and conveniently. As one of the leaders in payments innovation through its One Touch checkout feature, the integration of PayPal will allow our clients to transact with Capital.com with one click,” said Laura Lin, APAC CEO at Capital.com.
These announcements follow a hugely successful Q2 for Capital.com, with the total number of user accounts on the platform worldwide growing by over one million, bringing Capital.com’s total number of user accounts to over six million for the first time. The number of accounts in Australia increased by 96% in Q2 2022 when compared with the first quarter. Over the same period, total trading volumes across the platform reached US$255bn, while Australia-based client trade volumes grew by 68%.
About Capital.com
Capital.com is a high-growth investment trading group of companies empowering people to participate in financial markets through secure, low-friction, innovative platforms that take the complexity out of investing. Its intuitive award-winning platform, available on web and app, offers investors a seamless trading experience to over 6,000 world-renowned CFD markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is enabled with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one Investmate app delivers extensive financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.
Capital.com has clients in over 180 countries with offices located in the UK, Gibraltar, Singapore, Australia, and Cyprus. In 2021, the platform reported a 350 per cent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 4 million registered users.
Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.
To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com
