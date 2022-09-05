Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,869 in the last 365 days.

Capital.com boosts regional footprint with new APAC CFO, launches PayPal integration for Australia

● Angela Shi joins as APAC CFO, based in Australia ● Capital.com has also announced PayPal integration for its Australian clients

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital.com, the high-growth trading and investing platform, has announced the appointment of Angela Shi, who joins as Capital.com’s Chief Financial Officer for APAC. The new appointment underpins Capital.com’s ongoing growth and prioritisation of Australia and the APAC region as a whole, while enhancing the calibre of Capital.com’s executive team.

Based in Australia, Angela was previously the Australia CFO at Plus500. She comes with more than 10 years of experience managing the financial operations of leading brokers including Plus 500 and StoneX Retail. Angela will help Capital.com accelerate its growth plans in APAC, a strategic region for the business. Angela will report to Laura Lin, APAC CEO at Capital.com.

Commenting on the new appointment, Laura Lin, APAC CEO, Capital.com said: “As we continue to hire in order to support our growth ambitions for the wider APAC region, I am heartened to welcome Angela to the team. Meeting our clients’ expectations and our corporate goals requires tenacity and drive, and I’m sure that Angela will satisfy these needs. Angela brings deep industry experience and I look forward to her supporting our regional goals.”

In order to build on its recent run of success, the business continues to prioritise making trading simple, secure and accessible to everyone. This includes the recent integration of PayPal in Australia. The integration will enable Australian clients to deposit and withdraw funds using their PayPal accounts on the Capital.com trading platform.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our clients a greater choice of funding methods. PayPal is a popular and trusted platform, and its integration enables our clients to deposit and withdraw funds easily and conveniently. As one of the leaders in payments innovation through its One Touch checkout feature, the integration of PayPal will allow our clients to transact with Capital.com with one click,” said Laura Lin, APAC CEO at Capital.com.

These announcements follow a hugely successful Q2 for Capital.com, with the total number of user accounts on the platform worldwide growing by over one million, bringing Capital.com’s total number of user accounts to over six million for the first time. The number of accounts in Australia increased by 96% in Q2 2022 when compared with the first quarter. Over the same period, total trading volumes across the platform reached US$255bn, while Australia-based client trade volumes grew by 68%.

-----------------------------------------------------------------


This press release is for media use only. It’s not intended for individual retail investors, and doesn’t include personal advice or recommendations. If you don’t want to receive our press releases, please let us know by responding to this email and we’ll remove you from our distribution list.

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a high-growth investment trading group of companies empowering people to participate in financial markets through secure, low-friction, innovative platforms that take the complexity out of investing. Its intuitive award-winning platform, available on web and app, offers investors a seamless trading experience to over 6,000 world-renowned CFD markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is enabled with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one Investmate app delivers extensive financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.
Capital.com has clients in over 180 countries with offices located in the UK, Gibraltar, Singapore, Australia, and Cyprus. In 2021, the platform reported a 350 per cent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 4 million registered users.

Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.

To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com

Jono Buxeda
Cognito
jonathan.buxeda@cognitomedia.com

You just read:

Capital.com boosts regional footprint with new APAC CFO, launches PayPal integration for Australia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.