Cheesecakes Market size is estimated at $18 billion in 2020 - IndustryARC
Cheesecakes Market size is estimated at $18 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheesecakes Market size is estimated at $18 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Over the next several years, the high popularity of enjoying all types of special occasions and success through celebration by cheesecake dessert is projected to be a major driving force. Furthermore, increased demand for cheesecakes as desserts after meals during dine-out and weekend events among millennials and Generation Z customers around the world is estimated to boost industry growth in the near future. New York Original Cheesecake, New York Strawberry Cheesecake are amongst the most popular type of cheesecakes available in the market.
Key Takeaways:
1. This report provides an analytical depiction of the global Cheesecakes Market, as well as current trends and future projections, in order to identify the most potential growth opportunities.
2. The study includes data on major drivers, challenges, and trends, as well as a complete analysis of the market share for Cheesecakes Market.
3. To highlight the worldwide Cheesecakes Market growth scenario, the existing market is statistically examined from 2021 to 2026.
4. A detailed Value Chain Analysis and Regulatory Analysis based on past data and current market trends included in the research.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The New York Original Cheesecake held the largest market share of the Cheesecakes Market in 2020. The New York Original Cheesecake is a special type of cheesecake which can made with cream cheese, cottage cheese and ricotta cheese. The amount of cream cheese used in the cheesecake accounts for its richness. The cheese in New York cheesecake is hefty, which is why it's so dense and creamy with extra eggs included to provide a smooth consistency.
2. Retail outlets are preferred by Gen-Z and millennials who prefer to have their dessert in the retail shop itself. Cheesecake retailers often offer a wide variety of desserts and have a decent sitting arrangement at their stores. The ambience and hospitality offered by Offline Stores cheesecake outlets is driving the Cheesecake Market by exponential growth.
3. In 2020, the North America held 34.8%, the largest regional market share for cheesecakes, with US contributing the largest market share in North America. The New York Original Cheesecake became one of the most preferred delicacy in US and continued to expand in the western states of US. Every big and small baker started selling cheesecake which led to an exponential growth in the US Cheesecake Market.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Cheesecakes industry are:
1. Bakeway
2. Tyson Foods
3. Shopnideas
4. The Cheesecake Factory
5. IndiaCakes
