Caviar Market size reached $587 million in 2021 - IndustryARC
Caviar Market size reached $587 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caviar Market size reached $587 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Caviar is made from salt-cured roe from the Acipenseridae family. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, and B12 vitamin. It is regarded as a delicacy and is used as a garnish or a spread. Demand is being driven by an increase in health consciousness among individuals, an increase in caviar production from aquaculture, and an increase in the standard of living.
Key Takeaways:
1. Individuals' disposable income is likely to rise, as will customers' health consciousness, assisting in the growth of the Caviar market.
2. Growing awareness of the health benefits of caviar and its applications in the food industry are the major factors propelling the market growth.
3. The increased use of caviar in pharmaceuticals, as well as increased exposure to international cuisine, are creating more opportunities for market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
4. During the forecast period, however, illegal caviar trading in some parts of the world is expected to stifle market growth.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Sevruga segment is accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2021 for Caviar Market. Consumers appreciate these caviar species owing to their exceptional texture and flavor.
2. The increasing use of dried caviar powder as a condiment or to sprinkle on scrambled eggs, potatoes, pasta, and seafood by fine dining enthusiasts is one of the primary drivers driving the market growth. Fresh and dried caviar has a lower transportation cost than preserved and frozen caviar. In comparison to the other two types, preserved and frozen caviar takes more care.
3. Obesity and diabetes affect a large number of people in the United States. Caviar pate is high in vitamins and phosphorus, which aid in the treatment of diabetes and obesity, fuelling product demand in this region. Leading companies such as Caviar.US and California Caviar Company are also contributing to the market's expansion.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Caviar industry are:
1. Gourmanoff
2. Peter Pan
3. Olma
4. Marky’s
5. D’artagnan
