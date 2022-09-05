Nikkei Innovation Lab to Showcase 3D Immersive Newspaper of the Future at World's Largest Media Art Festival
Nikkei Innovation Lab will exhibit DATASPACE, an experiential immersive future newspaper, at the Ars Electronica Festival 2022 (September 7-11, 2022).TOKYO, JAPAN, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Innovation Lab, the research and development arm of Nikkei Inc., will participate in the Ars Electronica Festival 2022 (September 7-11, 2022), the world's largest media arts festival. This year, as usual, the event will be held in Linz, Austria. At the festival, Nikkei Innovation Lab will exhibit DATASPACE, its experiential immersive future newspaper. The work was produced in collaboration with Ars Electronica Futurelab, the research and development team of Ars Electronica. The DATASPACE presentation will represent the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February of this year in a novel way. A 3D visual representation will be projected on a large space, 16 meters wide and 9 meters high, based on data such as resource and stock prices as well as the number of refugees. The presentation will also provide an opportunity for the public to share their feelings and thoughts about the future.
The DATASPACE presentation can be viewed by following the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNj7XvWyHpA
Working together, Nikkei Innovation Lab and the Ars Electronica Futurelab have been attempting to envision the newspaper of the future, using their "Art Thinking" method of creative exploration. They have been tackling questions such as: "What can art and journalism contribute?” One issue of particular focus has been the ways art and journalism can contribute to the crisis of the Ukraine invasion, which has had an enormous impact on Europe and the world.
DATASPACE invites participants into a unique world of information created entirely from data. It communicates news through artistic expressions based on data, and it encourages a series of actions: "feeling," "thinking," "questioning," and "dialogue.” This approach has been called "artistic journalism," and it is being presented as a new form of media expression.
For more information on this year's Ars Electronica Festival, please visit the official website. DATASPACE will be accessible there on September 7 and 8.
https://ars.electronica.art/planetb/en/
About Ars Electronica
Ars Electronica is a collective name for the Ars Electronica Festival, an international media arts festival; the Ars Electronica Center, a cultural and educational facility; and the Ars Electronica Futurelab, a research and development division. It is run by a public corporation funded by the city of Linz, Austria's third largest municipality, as an institution tasked with envisioning the future under the theme of "Art, Technology, and Society.” The media art festival is held every September in Linz, where it explores the transversal expression of art, technology, and science. The festival also honors individuals, works, and projects that have been innovative in media art each year, and its highest award, the Golden Nica Award, is also known as the "Oscar of the computer world".
About Nikkei Innovation Lab
Nikkei Innovation Lab is a research and development organization of Nikkei Inc. Its objective is to lead the Nikkei Group into the future with various types of knowledge and creative ideas concerning the most advance technologies, and to generate innovations that contribute to society at large. It will continue to conduct research and development covering a wide range of areas, including artificial intelligence research applying the latest academic theories, VR, and the metaverse domain.
