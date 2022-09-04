Submit Release
News Search

There were 212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,968 in the last 365 days.

Honoring the Memory of the First President – Respect for History

UZBEKISTAN, September 4 - On September 2, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Scientific and Enlightenment Memorial Complex named after Islam Karimov and laid flowers at the monument to the First President.

Thirty-one years ago, Islam Karimov proclaimed the national independence of our country. This restored our statehood, our rights and freedoms, and became the foundation of all our successes and achievements. Therefore, honoring the memory of the First President is respect for history.

The merits of Islam Karimov to the country and people were mentioned at the event. Surahs from the Quran were recited.

The Head of the state noted that it is necessary to always honor and remember mentors with a kind word, setting an example for the younger generation.

Representatives of the Oliy Majlis, the Presidential Administration, the Cabinet of Ministers, ministries and agencies, the public of the capital also laid flowers at the monument to the First President.

Ceremonies have also taken place in Samarkand and Karshi.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Honoring the Memory of the First President – Respect for History

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.