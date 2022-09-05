Good Intentions Are Not Enough to Result in True Transformation

Xulon Press presents a unique summary of the Gospel.

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Paul Hitchiner uses the New Testament to show readers how to truly be born again in The Three Heavens ($15.49, paperback, 9781662854132; $6.99, e-book, 9781662854149).

Hitchiner has spent many years in church and has been disheartened by the frustration he has seen in believers who truly do their best, but find that God is not who they thought He was. In this book, Hitchiner uses teachings from the New Testament to explain the Gospel in the way he believes it was intended, not the way it is typically framed in today's society.

"We cannot be free from sin by wanting to serve Jesus but we can be free from sin by repenting and by believing the Gospel that Jesus died so that we can die and be raised up as a new creation," said Hitchiner.

Paul Hitchiner is a retired Civil Engineer with over 50 years of serving Jesus Christ in various types of Protestant churches. He has been married for 45 years and has three adult daughters.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Three Heavens is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

