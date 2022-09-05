If You Feel Like Scripture Reading Is Getting Dull, Try This

Xulon Press presents a New Testament daily devotional.

SAGINAW, Mich. , Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Rodrick A. Smith offers a variety of spiritual nourishment in his collection I'm Trying to Help Somebody: Daily Devotions, John through Revelation ($16.49, paperback, 9781662856426; $7.99, e-book, 9781662856433).

Drawing on the concept that "Man shall not live by bread alone," Smith encourages his readers to draw their daily Scripture readings from different parts of God's Word. In this volume, he offers meditations on each chapter from the Gospel of John through Revelation and encourages readers to receive the help offered to them in the Bible.

"These daily devotions serve as a source of encouragement, inspiration, warning, and rebuke; that's the variety," said Smith.

Rodrick A. Smith is the pastor of the Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Saginaw, Michigan. In addition to being in the pastorate for almost 28 years, he has served as Moderator of the Saginaw Valley Baptist District Association, and as a Vice President of the Wolverine State Baptist Convention, Inc. He and his wife, Irma, have one daughter, Angela, and a granddaughter, Noa.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. I'm Trying to Help Somebody is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Rodrick A. Smith, Salem Author Services, 989-295-6658, smithrodrick52@yahoo.com

SOURCE Xulon Press