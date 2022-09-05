Scholar Applies Modern Scribal Habits to First Century Manuscripts

XP Books presents an updated koine Greek translation of portions of the New Testament.

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Sep. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Wayne A. Mitchell utilized ancient Greek papyri to papyrus 139 to release The Greek New Testament: Fourth Edition ($49.95, hardcover, 9781662850332; $9.99, e-book, 9781662847608).

In the endeavor to determine the exact wording of the New Testament autographs, Mitchel saw the tools of textual criticism as essential, and used them from the perspective of a high view of Scripture, which takes the New Testaments claims about authorship and origins of the books at face value. He saw the smallest detail as important, identifying the original words with additional care.

"It is hoped that general readers of New Testament Greek, students, pastors and scholars alike and will find this edition of use in their private and public reading, devotions, exegesis, and in translation work into other languages," said Mitchell.

XP Books is a division of Salem Media Group. The Greek New Testament: Fourth Edition is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

