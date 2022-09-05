Submit Release
They Thought a Two-Year Trip to Mars Was Adventure Enough

Xulon Press presents an original work of science fiction.

TUTTLE, Okla., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author James Francis inspires the imagination with a futuristic adventure of space exploration entitled ARIC: Alternate Reality in Creation ($17.49, paperback, 9781662855283; $8.99, e-book, 9781662855290).

In a future filled with rockets and space shuttles, Patrick Mitchell is part of a team composed of US and Russian explorers sent on a two-year cooperative venture to Mars. Little does he know that he will need to confront not only a trip through space, but one through space-time and multiple dimensions.

"In a time when many are attempting to find scientific answers to the big bang, multi-dimensions, and human concerns, they skirt around God, our father," said Francis.

James Francis is an engineer, contractor and flying enthusiast. He has worked on Atlas missile silos, an underground atomic test facility, an airfield in South Korea, 17,000 apartments and homes in 11 states, and many aircraft. He is also the author of How to Build a Bi-Plane.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. ARIC is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

James Francis, Salem Author Services, 405 314 5600, minotaur333@hotmail.com

SOURCE Salem Author Services

