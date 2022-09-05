Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,005 in the last 365 days.

What Do You Do When Your Spouse Is Dying and You Can't Be There

Xulon Press presents a first-hand look at the grieving process.

CHEBOYGAN, Mich., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author M. L. Sutton shares with readers his response to grief during a pandemic in To Lose a Soul Mate ($13.49, paperback, 9781662855993; $21.99, hard cover, 9781662856006; $5.99, e-book, 9781662856013).

Those who lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic faced a unique experience due to isolation and quarantine guidelines. These restrictions kept Sutton separated from his wife of forty-three years when she passed away in May of 2020, robbing him of his precious final moments with her. In this book, he encourages others experiencing grief by sharing his testimony.

"The loss and emptiness that is felt after the death of a loved one, and the effort that is needed to keep your life, your mind, and your health together is the basis for this book," said Sutton.

M. L. Sutton is a Michigan native who continues to live nearby his two adult children while pursuing reading, gardening, rock polishing and writing.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. To Lose a Soul Mate is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

M.L. Sutton, Salem Author Services, 231-818-2690, msutton9742@charter.net

SOURCE Xulon Press

You just read:

What Do You Do When Your Spouse Is Dying and You Can't Be There

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.