What Do You Do When Your Spouse Is Dying and You Can't Be There

Xulon Press presents a first-hand look at the grieving process.

CHEBOYGAN, Mich., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author M. L. Sutton shares with readers his response to grief during a pandemic in To Lose a Soul Mate ($13.49, paperback, 9781662855993; $21.99, hard cover, 9781662856006; $5.99, e-book, 9781662856013).

Those who lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic faced a unique experience due to isolation and quarantine guidelines. These restrictions kept Sutton separated from his wife of forty-three years when she passed away in May of 2020, robbing him of his precious final moments with her. In this book, he encourages others experiencing grief by sharing his testimony.

"The loss and emptiness that is felt after the death of a loved one, and the effort that is needed to keep your life, your mind, and your health together is the basis for this book," said Sutton.

M. L. Sutton is a Michigan native who continues to live nearby his two adult children while pursuing reading, gardening, rock polishing and writing.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. To Lose a Soul Mate is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

M.L. Sutton, Salem Author Services, 231-818-2690, msutton9742@charter.net

SOURCE Xulon Press