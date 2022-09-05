The Save Gentleman Jack Campaign Announces New Website
Fans seek another network’s involvement after show’s cancellationNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Save Gentleman Jack campaign formally announces a new website that will serve as a platform for its dedicated fandom.
Since HBO ended its collaboration with the BBC’s Gentleman Jack on July 7, 2022, fans across the world have been clamoring on social media for another US network to step in and renew this award-winning production. With reassurances from writer Sally Wainwright that she would like to continue writing further seasons, the fandom has been hard at work coordinating efforts to #SaveGentlemanJack.
“The dedication and passion fans have in wanting to see the story of Gentleman Jack continue is astounding. Our team has sought to harness that energy by developing a website that will actively engage all corners of the Ann(e)dom,” said social media strategist Karen Whaley. “We’ve been given an incredible show written by the incomparable Sally Wainwright, inspired by the diary of Anne Lister and the lives of actual women; so there’s a lot to draw from.”
To learn more about Gentleman Jack, and to find out about ways to help with the campaign, visit: www.BringBackGentlemanJack.com. For additional information, contact Kellie Griner at 914-407-2197 or send an email to admin@bringbackgentlemanjack.com.
The television series Gentleman Jack is important. Positive messages found in its narrative and characters highlighting human uniqueness and acceptance crosses all communities. Its decisive role in changing people’s lives exhorts the message that everyone deserves a place and a voice in this world. Established in July 2022, ‘The #SaveGentlemanJack campaign’ is a fan-driven organization dedicated to reaching out to networks and viewers with a single aim - to get this award-winning television phenomenon renewed and to finish the story.
