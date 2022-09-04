PHILIPPINES, September 4 - Press Release

September 4, 2022 IMEE: FARMER SUBSIDIES NOT FOR TIME DEPOSIT BUT PROMPT RELEASE Senator Imee Marcos has urged the Department of Agriculture (DA) to speed up the release of almost Php9 billion in government subsidies particularly for rice farmers who are now preparing for the wet planting season this September to October. Rice farmers reaching out to Marcos's office have complained that the Php5,000 worth of cash aid allotted for some 1.6 million farmers was slow in coming, months after the Department of Budget and Management first announced its availability. "Huwag nang i-time deposit ang pondo para sa mga magsasaka at hindi naman yan para tumubo ng interes sa bangko. Paspasan na ang pag-release niyan, ngayon din," Marcos said. (Don't put farmers' funds in time deposit since they're not meant to earn interest. Speed up the release, right now.) The Land Bank of the Philippines said the delay was allegedly due to the DA's problem with its ID system. "If the DA lacks the capacity to update its RSBSA (Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture), then it should call on municipal agriculturists who ought to have a list of farmers' cooperatives in their areas of responsibility," the chairman of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives explained. Marcos added that the RSBSA's list of individual farmers given access to fertilizer and seed subsidies should not exclude but continue to support those whose livelihood has grown to process their crops into value-added products. About Php18.9 billion in rice tariffs were collected by the government last year, allowing the allotment of close to Php9 billion in additional farmer subsidies besides the Php10 billion mandated under the Rice Tariffication Law. Marcos warned of low farm yields and even food shortages if farmers are unable to use their subsidies to buy fertilizers and other farm inputs. "The DA is creating bigger problems for itself if it delays the release of farmer subsidies. Farm yields for the country's staple crops cannot be maintained, much less increased, if farmers can't afford fertilizers and quit their livelihood," she explained. Marcos said that a farmer tilling one hectare to rice can save 25% to 33% on fertilizer costs with the Php5,000 subsidy. Farmers use from six to eight bags of fertilizer per hectare and will be spending Php15,000 to Php20,000 at today's prices of urea fertilizer. The tight global supply of fertilizer has sent local farmers reeling from prices that have tripled since 2020, from about Php800 per 50-kilogram bag of urea to Php2,300 to Php2,500 this year. -30- IMEE: SUBSIDIYA NG MGA MAGSASAKA, WAG I-TIME DEPOSIT PARA KUMITA, KUNDI IPAMIGAY NA! Pinapa-paspasan ni Senador Imee Marcos sa Department of Agriculture (DA) ang paglalabas ng Php9 billion na subsidya ng gobyerno sa mga magsasakang kasado na para sa rice planting season ngayong Setyembre hanggang Oktubre. Sa sumbong ng mga magsasaka sa opisina ni Marcos, inabot na ng ilang buwan mula nang ianunsyo ng Department of Budget and Management na may cash aid na Php5,000 sa may 1.6 milyong magsasaka pero wala pa rin silang natatanggap hanggang ngayon. "Huwag nang i-time deposit ang pondo ng mga magsasaka at hindi naman yan para tumubo ng interes sa bangko. Paspasan na ang pag-release niyan, ngayon din," Marcos said. Katunayan, anumang oras pwede nang ilabas ng Land Bank of the Philippines ang mga nasabing subsidiya pero ibinibitin lang ng umano'y problema ng DA sa ID system nito para sa mga magsasaka. "Kung di kaya ng DA na i-update ang RSBSA (Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture), dapat patulong na sila sa mga municipal agriculturist na merong listahan ng mga kooperatiba ng mga magsasaka sa kanilang nasasakupan," ayon sa senadora na chairman ng Senate Committee on Cooperatives. Ang RSBSA ay listahan ng mga indibidwal na mga magsasakang kwalipikado sa subsidiya sa abono at binhi, pero ayon kay Marcos ay hindi dapat i-echapwera at sa halip ay ituloy ang suporta sa mga gumanda na ang kabuhayan at nagka-negosyo na ng mga produktong may 'value-added' o halagang dagdag gawa sa kanilang pananim. May koleksyon ang gobyerno na Php18.9 billion sa rice tariff o buwis sa pag-angkat ng bigas, at halos Php9 billion dito ang pwedeng ipandagdag sa subsidiya sa mga magsasaka, bukod pa sa Php10 billion na itinakda sa ilalim ng Rice Tarrification Law. Babala ni Marcos, liliit ang ani ng mga magsasaka at kakapusin tayo ng pagkain kapag patuloy na ibinitin ang subsidiya na ipambibili nila ng mga abono at iba pang mga farm inputs. "Ang DA mismo ang gagawa ng mas malaking problema kapag binitin pa ang ayuda para sa mga magsasaka. Tatamlay ang ani kung hindi nila kayang bumili ng abono at iwanan na lang ang pagsasaka," paliwanag ni Marcos. Giit ni Marcos, makatitipid ang mga magsasakang nagbubungkal ng isang ektaryang palayan ng nasa 25% hanggang 33% sa gastos sa abono, kapag ibinigay na ang limanlibong pisong ayuda. Pumapatak kasi sa anim hanggang walong bag ng abono ang nagagamit ng mga magsasaka kada ektarya at papalo sa Php15,000 hanggang Php20,000 ang gastusin nila sa abonong urea. Bitin ang supply ng abono gaya ng urea sa buong mundo at hilo na ang karamihang magsasaka sa pag-triple ng presyo mula Php800 sa kada 50 kilo noong 2020, na sumirit sa Php2,300 hanggang Php2,500 ngayong taon.