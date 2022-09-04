Goranson Bain Ausley Voted #1 Family Law Firm in Austin

Goranson Bain Ausley is honored to announce that Texas Lawyer has named the firm the winner of the "Best of 2022" for family law in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goranson Bain Ausley is honored to announce that Texas Lawyer has named the firm the winner of the "Best of 2022" for family law in Austin. Texas Lawyer's Best of 2022 showcases the firms that stand out among their competitors in several areas critical to practicing law and managing their personal and professional life. The recognition by the publication represents the results of an annual poll of legal communities in Texas ranking legal products and service providers.

According to the publisher, "this product is designed to let you, our readers, know which legal providers are best at what they do."

"We're immensely gratified by these honors," said Lindley Bain, GBA managing partner. "They demonstrate the high regard for our lawyers by Texas legal communities, professionals who know the quality of our work and the results we achieve."

Goranson Bain Ausley is one of the largest family law firms in Texas, widely respected for its constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results. In 2022, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process. GBA has offices in Dallas, Austin, and Plano.

