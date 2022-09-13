Charlee.ai Joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.ai (Charlee), a leading provider of cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) industry, and the provider of the patented industry SaaS-based, process-driven litigation management announced they have joined the Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) Insurtech Vanguard program. Insurtech Vanguards is an initiative providing a channel for connecting P&C insurers with technology innovators.

Charlee.ai provides one of the first insurance pre-built and pretrained A.I. based predictive analytics engines with real-time analytics for the insurance industry. Charlee™ extracts deep domain insights from a variety of structured and unstructured data. The Charlee™ predictive analytics engine was trained on over 50 million claims, policy files, and documents with over 50,000 insights ready to be deployed within three weeks.

“Guidewire is a leader in the P&C space and we are excited to be joining their Insurtech Vanguard program,” said Sri Ramaswamy, founder and chief executive officer, Charlee.ai. “As a part of the program, we look forward to introducing our digital technology platform to a larger audience to help improve underwriting, claims, and IT through predictions, KPIs, and deep insights.”

“We are thrilled to add Charlee.AI to the trailblazers in Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguard program, which brings transformative solutions to the P&C industry and makes innovation more accessible,” said Laura Drabik, chief evangelist, Guidwire..

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire’s P&C customers.



About Charlee™

Starting in January 2016, Charlee™ (previously known as Infinilytics) entered the commercial market with the vision to empower every insurance business with insights. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a subsidiary in Chennai, India, Charlee™'s vision is to become the backbone for insurance through its AI engine (insights and predictive analytics). For more information visit www.charlee.ai