Teacher Ready Lessons for Young Ages on Social Values
"The typical teacher spends on average of 46% of their time in the school teaching”, according to EdWeek Research Center & Merrimack College, 2022
A great series for early childhood character building. Fun facts about the main animal characterized in the story and helpful hints on how to maximize and personalize the story’s learning potential.”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baxter's Corner is now offering FREE Lesson Plans for each of our books in support of elementary school teachers. “We want to help improve the time teachers spend with their students” said Mary Ellen Stottmann, Chief Crayon & CEO of Baxter’s Corner. “Our team has been fine tuning these lesson plans for a while. They complement our section after the story to aid adults in conversations with a child. Once a teacher is familiar with our GoBeyond section, they will realize how easy it is to change it up which helps hold everyone’s interest.
— Darlene Wohlfeil, Reviewer, Story Monsters Ink
“We were in a great position June 2020 to introduce Gerome’s Rainbow by author Stephanie L. Logsdon. Children are smart regardless how young, only no experience yet. This story is a perfect aid to help parents explain what all the tension was about,” says Stottmann. Baxter’s Corner a Louisville Kentucky based company. “Baxter’s Corner has created a line of children’s books for children 3 months to 8. Our goal is to give parents and educators a tool to aid in developing emotionally and spiritually healthy children through engaging stories and thought-provoking activities that build relationships and explore values.”
Many of the company’s books are timely, given the current events in 2020, and can be especially helpful for caregivers who are teaching children about life lessons. For instance, respect and public health go together. Ellema Sneezes features an elephant whose sneezes are disruptive and disrespectful, while Why Stop for Tajo? teaches respect for rules.
The company’s latest book, Who’s Who with Mr. McBoom, also by Stephanie, is about family values, which is especially fitting given how many different types of families there are. As a Shelby County teacher and mother of two young sons, Stephanie sees tremendous value in books that help children process their experiences and what they are seeing in the world at large. Not only has she used the books with her children and students, but she is also Baxter’s Corner Chief Marker, (critic, advisor). “Stephanie created read aloud videos of our books for us during Covid which are on Facebook that parents and caregivers may use. She helps develop the GoBeyond sections in each book and most currently assisting at creating a program for preschool teachers called Transforming Storytime,” says Stottmann.
Families and teachers who want to immerse their children and students in Baxter's Corner's characters can add the puppets and wall art to the picture books to bring the stories to life. When you pair our books with their accompanying Lesson Plan and puppet, learning becomes play!
