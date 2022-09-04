A ChickQueen Location Is Finally Opening In Downtown Toronto

Submit Release
TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans of one of the most popular fast-food fried chicken chain from Dubai will no longer have to venture out of Toronto Downtown to get their hands on the goods, as ChickQueen reveals it will open its first downtown Toronto location this September.

A representative for ChickQueen shared via email they will open a location in downtown Toronto on Queen Street this September. Exact address was not made available. In addition, ChickQueen will also be opening in Scarborough later in 2022.

While ChickQueen is known for its Middle Eastern style fried chicken, grilled chicken, sandwiches and sides, the fast-food franchise caused a sensation last year with its first location in Mississauga.

Just in a year, it looks like the chain continues to move forward on its expansion across Canada. ChickQueen plans to open 50 locations all over the country by 2025. Last year, it stated that its new restaurants will create approximately 200-250 full- and part-time job opportunities in the communities.

"We're grateful for the positive response we continue to receive from our Canadian customers. After satisfying millions of customers' taste buds around the globe, we are now excited to expand our restaurants to Toronto Downtown. We are honored to serve our new communities great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients," said Amir Waheed, president of ChickQueen Canada.

About ChickQueen

The brand started its restaurants in Dubai, expanded its reach over time, and has more than 230 outlets worldwide. The expansion of ChickQueen is the brand's development plan, and they will expand their restaurants further to other regions. The restaurant will serve everything from chicken to sandwiches, tenders, and wings. They also serve special meals for families and kids. Drinks, desserts, and dipping sauces will make mouth-savoring dishes more delicious.

For more information, visit chickqueen.ca, ChickQueen | Facebook, ChickQueen | LinkedIn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/125a1530-b6cf-4cc2-955e-a3a3a2e38807


Contact:
info@chickqueen.ca

