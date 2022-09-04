/R E P E A T - MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada and the Old Massett Village Council partner to launch the iit'l gudaad - We Remember Haida Heritage Plaza project/

Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada and the Old Massett Village Council partner to launch the iit'l gudaad - We Remember Haida Heritage Plaza project

MASSET, BC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, and Old Massett Village Chief Councillor Donald Edgars to announce the launch of the iit'l gudaad – We Remember Haida Heritage Plaza project.

Media participation:

Members of the media are invited to ask questions in person. There is no option to call in or to attend virtually.

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022
Time: 10 a.m. (PT)

Where:
Old Massett Office/Community Hall
348 Eagle Ave
Old Massett Band  V0T 1M0

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/04/c6548.html

