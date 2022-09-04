/R E P E A T - MEDIA ADVISORY - Canada and the Old Massett Village Council partner to launch the iit'l gudaad - We Remember Haida Heritage Plaza project/
MASSET, BC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, and Old Massett Village Chief Councillor Donald Edgars to announce the launch of the iit'l gudaad – We Remember Haida Heritage Plaza project.
Media participation:
Members of the media are invited to ask questions in person. There is no option to call in or to attend virtually.
Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022
Time: 10 a.m. (PT)
Where:
Old Massett Office/Community Hall
348 Eagle Ave
Old Massett Band V0T 1M0
