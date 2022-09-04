Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Azure Power To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Azure Power Global Limited ("Azure Power" or the "Company") AZRE and reminds investors of the October 31, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure's plants; (2) that certain project data was manipulated; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's internal controls and procedures were not effective; (4) that Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 29, 2022, Azure announced the resignation of its CEO, less than two months after his appointment. The Company also disclosed that it had "received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries." During the Company's review of these allegations, Azure "discovered deviations from safety and quality norms" and "also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees."

On this news, the Company's stock fell $4.61, or 44%, to close at $5.85 per share on August 29, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

