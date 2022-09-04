TikTok's Sweetheart with 15 Million Followers set to perform at NYFW a new hit song produced by Grammy Winners Afro Bros
Mckenzi Brooke has gain massive success through her dancing videos on TikTok with brother Reif Harrison , now that fame has brought her center stage at NYFW .
Luv is Luv can be the soundtrack to anyone's life, this song encompasses all inclusive love and no boundaries ,”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latin Grammy Award winning producers Afro Bros and Social Media and TikTok Star Mckenzi Brooke have teamed up with Raff Pylon to drop a new dance single “Luv is Luv”.
Dutch DJ / Producers Afro Bros have made a name for themselves producing hit songs with David Guetta , J Balvin, and Daddy Yankee. Now the producer duo has dropped a universal dance song with social media sweetheart Mckenzi Brooke and singer Raff Pylon.
Mckenzi Brooke is a huge social media powerhouse who racked up over 15 million followers and 100 million views over the pandemic. Now Mckenzi can be seen on new TV Shows, Dance Battles and even a new Tik Tok toy dropping this fall.
Also an actress, she has played the role of Sasha on Attaway General
Raff Pylon is a Canandian born Singer / Songwriter who rose to fame last year when he dropped a single "Christmas in California” with American Icon Snoop Dogg.
Previously known as the frontman in the popular Montreal-based band, Bridgeway and participant of The Voice Canada, Raff Pylon solidified himself as a solo artist with "King's Lane" featuring Tito Jackson from The Jackson 5 and now with "Luv is Luv" featuring Mckenzi Brooke.
The 3 Artists are bringing this worldwide music collaboration to a new project called “Luv is Luv”. This upbeat, feel-good dance track will give audiences a new all-ages anthem.
“Luv is Luv” is now streaming on all social media and digital streaming platforms worldwide and will make its first television debut this fall on the show WONDERAMA that just finished taping its 6th season in Time Square, NYC.
New York City will serve as the backdrop for “Luv is Luv” first live performance slated for September 8th at NYFW. The duo will perform at the 2022 The Society Fashion Week Kick Off Party at 508 WEST 37th Street Manhattan NYC at 9pm est.
McKenzi Brooke, Raff Pylon and Afro Bros will be in New York September 9th-14th 2022. Expecting interviews, LIVE performance requests, appearances.
