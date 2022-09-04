Submit Release
News Search

There were 156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,820 in the last 365 days.

Makili’s outburst misleading says MFMR.

Makili’s outburst misleading says MFMR.

 

Honiara 2nd Sept 2022: The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resource has described an article published by the Solomon Star Newspaper titled “Sogavare lied to us” as misleading and lacked credibility.

Chairman of the Lord Howe Fishery Taskforce Lawrence Makili has accused Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and his Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) of lying to people of Malaita Outer Islands (MOI) about their fishery project.

Mr Makili alleged that the Sogavare-led DCGA has deviated from the original plan for a Fishery Project for the Malaita Outer Islands to a Fish-drying Project dubbing the latter as an appropriate livelihood alternative for the people of Malaita Outer Islands.

Responding to these allegations, the Ministry of fisheries and Marine Resources said they put out a tender in 2016 for the construction of the Constituency Fisheries Centre (CFC) however, the CFC project fell through because of land dispute.

“We have identified a contractor to build the centre but upon arriving on Ontong Java with the building materials, the contractor could not build because of land dispute,” the Ministry of Fisheries said in a statement issued today.

With regards to the fish drying project Mr Makili referred to, this is a different project funded by outside sources but working with the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources.  The Ministry intended to implement the project in MOI with a good heart to support and broaden the livelihood options available for the people of MOI.

-GCU Press

You just read:

Makili’s outburst misleading says MFMR.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.