Marcus Lemonis Speaking at Real Estate Weekend Miami in December as Keynote Speaker

The star of The Profit and The Renovator, Marcus Lemonis, will be the keynote speaker at Real Estate Weekend Miami conference December 10th 2022

Last year's conference with Kevin O'Leary was amazing and this year is going to be even better! I love Marcus Lemonis and his shows so I am super excited about him being the keynote speaker this year!” — Kyle Hiersche (CEO of Real Estate LIVE Events)

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate LIVE Events has announced that the keynote speaker for this year's Real Estate Weekend Miami conference is Marcus Lemonis from CNBC's The Profit and HGTV's The Renovator. With extensive experience as an entrepreneur and real estate investor, Marcus will bring unique knowledge to guests of the conference. The 1st Annual Real Estate Weekend Miami had Kevin O'Leary from Shark Tank as the keynote speaker. The 2nd annual conference takes place December 9th-11th in Miami with real estate panels, networking mixers, a VIP yacht cruise, and of course a keynote speech from Marcus Lemonis.

Many know him as the “business turnaround king” and star of CNBC’s prime time reality series The Profit. Lemonis’ notoriety has been established by his tenacity, shrewdness, and determination. His biggest business success is as the chairman and CEO of Camping World, the nation’s largest RV and outdoor retailer, and Good Sam, the world’s largest RV owner’s organization. On his TV show, The Profit, Marcus lends his expertise to struggling small businesses around the country, judging, and improving them with the “3P” principle: “People / Process / Product.” HGTV has signed entrepreneur, advocate and philanthropist Marcus Lemonis for a new eight-episode series, The Renovator. Marcus, who has helped businesses make big changes for years on CNBC’s The Profit, now will help homeowners fix their most valuable personal asset—their home.

Other speakers at the conference include the CEO of Miami Realtors Association, Teresa King Kinney, Nicholas Hiersche from The Mortgage Calculator, Jose Gonzalez from Miami Real Estate Agency, Tom Davis from Deephaven Mortgage, Orlando Diaz from Metro Fund Inc, Erik Mendelson and more.

See Marcus speak on real estate, investing, and business at Real Estate Weekend Miami December 10th 2020. Register here: https://realestateweekendmiami.com/

Event Sponsored By:

https://themortgagecalculator.com

https://miamirealestate.agency