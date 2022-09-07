How $ROVA Token Crypto Ecosystem Will Be Serving Humanity And Crypto Space
‘ROVA’ token enters as a new innovative token to simplify the end-users ability to serve the crypto space.
ROVA Token is the Future Digital Cash”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrencies have been unique. Every week, we come across some unique, innovative ideas that promise to revolutionize the decentralized environment as it is. Today, with over 20,000+ crypto tokens already making rounds over the internet, we can’t overlook how simplified operations have become in the crypto ecosystem.
— ROVA Token
But even after all these tokens resolve some severe issues, we can’t overlook the ‘utility’ factor left behind. This is where the ‘ROVA’ token enters as a new innovative token to simplify the end-users ability to serve the crypto space.
This blog walks you through the different phases while discussing the current utilities of the ROVA token. By the end of this piece, you’ll have a better idea of the project, what it is about, and how it simplifies ‘usability.’ Let’s get started!
Current Utilities Offered By The ROVA Token
Phase 1: Food Delivery Application
In its first phase, ROVA plans to launch its food delivery application with a unique concept of cryptonomics. The ecosystem is designed keeping the everyday delivery application in mind as it mimics their operations but with crypto as the center stage of operation.
Users who place an order with the application are rewarded with equivalent ROVA tokens. This way, users have a chance to collect tokens without having to invest in them.
Phase 2: Blog App & News Platform
Following the initial success of the food delivery application, the ROVA ecosystem tends to introduce its users to a new age of blog and news platforms. Generally, the traditional blog app and news platforms are known to offer real-time information without rewarding anything to the users.
This is where the ROVA token brings a change with its unique, rewarding system. A blog that will pay you cryptocurrency by just reading and reacting to the article. At the end of the blog, you’ll be rewarded with a portion ROVA token, giving you a better chance at adding to its utility feature.
Phase 3: ROVA Backed NFT Platform
In the third phase of its development, the ROVA ecosystem tends to introduce a change with its NFT platform. But, similar to all the other existing platforms in its blueprint, this is where the ROVA ecosystem makes a difference.
Users signing up for the platform get access to NFTs without worrying about investing much of their money. Since users already have tokens from the first two platforms, they can buy NFTs easily and increase their chances of making the most of their investments. The NFT platform is entirely backed with ROVA Token as the primary payment method.
Phase 4: Highly Secure Trading Platform
The last project completing the ROVA ecosystem is its highly secure trading platform. Like all the other existing projects that would be up and running by this deadline, we expect the trading platform to introduce a unique concept that completes the ‘utility’ factor for the users and investors.
The trading platform would be a unique approach for the users, allowing them to trade in multiple digital assets over a single platform. This way, users will make the most of their portfolio without switching to different platforms.
Now that you know the different phases of completing the ROVA ecosystem let’s look at the project's current utilities.
Current Utilities Of The ROVA Ecosystem
Currently, only 40+ days from its launch, the ROVA token has already significantly impacted before its arrival. The token has passed the required security audit and is all set to impact the market with a total supply of 1000,000,000,000.
The mint is successful and live on the Polygon blockchain. The smart contract is verified by the Polygonscan team and secured.
With such potential from one of the most innovative crypto projects, what are you waiting for? Come, and experience the new age of utility tokens with ROVA!
Rosalind Panda
Rosalind Business Group LLC
info@rovatoken.com