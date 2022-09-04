First Medical Spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa to open on September 7th
First medical spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa is set to open on the 7th of September.BATESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Me Wellness Spa is the first medical spa in Batesville, MS. It is owned and operated by nurse practitioner Shana B. Smith. The soft launch is on September 7th.
The medical spa offers services in areas like IV hydration (helps with beauty, immune defense, hangovers, athletic recovery, weight loss), neuromodulators (commonly known as Botox), fillers, weight loss programs, and others.
Shana is the wife of Artee Smith and mother of Alyssa, Braylen, and Cassidy. She has been serving for more than 15 years as a registered nurse and has more than 8 years of NP experience. The University of Memphis/Loewenberg School of Nursing is where Shana earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Later, she graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Master of Science in Nursing. Shana has primarily worked as a registered nurse in the emergency room. She has also practiced in many states before, most notably during Covid. Her nurse practitioner experience is in rural health, urgent care, and primary care.
“God is with me in this endeavor. My purpose is to serve and my passion is health and wellness. I decided to open the medical spa against many odds. The spa centers around the wellness aspect of health to aid in the fight against chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. I am eager and ready to serve my community” said Shana.
To sign up for the VIP email list, visit www.crownmewellnessspa.com
Crown Me Wellness Spa is currently hiring estheticians and the application can be sent at: https://form.jotform.com/222128684871159
One can text “CROWNME” to 844-540-1381 for a $25 gift card, and the client can stay updated about offers and new services from the clinic.
For more details, visit their official website or send an email to info@crownmewellnessspa.com.
For updates, follow
Instagram: CrownMe_WellnessSpa
Facebook: CrownMeWellnessSpa
Address- 635A Hwy 6E Batesville, MS 38606
About Crown Me Wellness Spa:
The first medical spa in Batesville, Mississippi, is called Crown Me Wellness Spa. Shana B. Smith, a nurse practitioner, is the owner and operator. On September 7, there will be a soft launch of this spa.
Shana B. Smith
Crown Me Wellness Spa
info@crownmewellnessspa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other