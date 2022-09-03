Berlin Barracks/ Saturation Patrol
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
SATURATION PATROL
On September 3rd, 2022 between the hours of 09:00 am and 11:00 am, Troopers from the Berlin State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on I-89 in the Berlin area of Washington County. The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive drivers while enforcing the motor vehicle laws and promoting safe driving.
Details:
· Troopers involved: 3
· Number of traffic stops: 13
· Number of traffic tickets issued: 13
· Number of written warnings issued: 1
Highlights
- Eight operators were issued tickets for traveling more than 90 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.
The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving, especially with increased traffic on this holiday weekend.