Berlin Barracks/ Saturation Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

SATURATION PATROL

On September 3rd, 2022 between the hours of 09:00 am and 11:00 am, Troopers from the Berlin State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on I-89 in the Berlin area of Washington County. The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive drivers while enforcing the motor vehicle laws and promoting safe driving.

Details:

· Troopers involved: 3

· Number of traffic stops: 13

· Number of traffic tickets issued: 13

· Number of written warnings issued: 1

Highlights

- Eight operators were issued tickets for traveling more than 90 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving, especially with increased traffic on this holiday weekend.