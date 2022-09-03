Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Saturation Patrol

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

SATURATION PATROL

 

On September 3rd, 2022 between the hours of 09:00 am and 11:00 am, Troopers from the Berlin State Police Barracks conducted a saturation patrol on I-89 in the Berlin area of Washington County.  The purpose of the patrol was to detect and identify aggressive drivers while enforcing the motor vehicle laws and promoting safe driving.

Details:

·                Troopers involved: 3

·                Number of traffic stops: 13

·                Number of traffic tickets issued: 13

·                Number of written warnings issued: 1

Highlights

- Eight operators were issued tickets for traveling more than 90 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.

 

The Vermont State Police would like to remind all motorists to drive responsibility, utilize a sober driver, leave a safe distance between vehicles, plan ahead, put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving, especially with increased traffic on this holiday weekend. 

 

 

 

 

