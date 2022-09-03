MGTO kicks off caravan roadshow in Zhongshan today Roadshow series tour across Greater Bay Area to radiate Macao’s charm

MACAU, September 3 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshow Series across the Greater Bay Area arrives at Zhongshan, the second stop of its grand tour. The roadshow was unveiled at Lihe Plaza today (3 September), where a caravan is in the spotlight to attract Zhongshan residents for an impressiveencounter with Macao’s elements of “tourism +” until tomorrow. The Roadshow Series represents part of the Office’s diverse efforts to bring travelers to Macao from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to propeltourism and economic recovery.

Deputy Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, and Deputy Director of Zhongshan Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau, Lu Lizhu, attended the opening ceremonywith other personages. In his address, Cheng remarked that this roadshow in Zhongshan, as part of the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshow Series across the Greater Bay Area, presents not only a range of Macao tourism products on special offer, but also Zhongshan-Zhuhai-Macao and Hengqin-Macao tourism information and products, which will enhance the charm of multi-destination tourism products and itineraries. The showcase promotessharing and extension of tourism resources in the Greater Bay Area. The roadshow aims to attract Mainland visitors to Macao and boost mutual visitations between Macao and other cities in the Greater Bay Area, which he hopes will maintain close cooperation on their tourism development.

Caravan takes center stage at roadshow

The caravan roadshow brings to Zhongshan a kaleidoscope of travel experiences and festive vibes Macao has to offer. It is a colorful showcase of the city’s “tourism+” dimensions ranging from events and festivals, gastronomy, sports, wedding and travel photography to leisure travel and more. Mainland residents can enjoy a multihued picture of the destination.

A stunning caravan is transformed into a major stage for shows and interactive moments with audience at Lihe Plaza. There are outdoor interactive zones featuring themed backdrop for check-ins on social media, graffiti wall, interactive exhibition gallery, game booth, parent-and-child workshop, 3D mapping show and other highlights. The six major integrated tourism enterprises from Macao runpromotional booths at the roadshow, where Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK warmly greets spectators to enliven the atmosphere.

Share videos to win pre-wedding photoshoot package

Spectators can redeem a special gift of culture and creativityat the gift redemption station by collecting the required number of stamps from different booths. They can take a video at the roadshow to post on Douyin and enter a lucky draw for the chance to win a pre-wedding photography package in Macao for one day.

Collaboration in the Greater Bay Area to boost mutual visitations

MGTO has been devoted to tourism exchange and cooperation with different Mainland provinces and municipalities to widen their range of tourist marketstogether. The Office invited the Economic Development Bureau of Executive Committee of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin as well as the tourism offices of Zhongshan and Zhuhai to join this roadshow, to further promote multi-destination travel and boost the flux of visitors among the cities. Online travel agencies (OTA) are selling various tourism products of Macao, Zhongshan, Zhuhai and Hengqin at the roadshow.

Abundant special offers attract visitors to spend in Macao

Under the brand-new theme “My Treat for You, See You in Macao”, MGTO continues to partner with airline, e-commerce platforms and OTAs to release special offers on air tickets, hotels and more to Mainland visitors at different periods throughout the year. Hotel discount coupons are successively distributed to visitors on Trip.com, Meituan, Fliggy, Qunar, Ly.com and Zhixing App.

Targeting different themes and market segments while in sync with the year-round calendar of festive holidays and events, various partner platforms also provide a diversity of Macao travel offers. Visitors can enjoy buy-one-get-one-free air tickets and half-price hotel coupons, as well as special offers on shopping, dining and admission tickets to attractions, among other travel experiences. Upon purchase of any Macao tourism product with a 50%-off Macao hotel coupon by eligible spectators at the roadshows, they will be granted a Macau Pass which contains the value of 50 patacas.

MGTO is unfolding the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshows Series across the Greater Bay Area over an array of weekends from August to December in partnership with Macao’s leisure tourism businesses, the Mainland’s e-commerce platforms and OTAs among other entities. Caravans will take center stage in the mini roadshows as they tour across different Guangdong cities. Events and e-marketing are both part of the diverse campaignto attract more travelers from the Greater Bay Area to spurlocal tourism and economic revival.