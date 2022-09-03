“Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao” to be postponed

MACAU, September 3 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) just received the latest notice from the organizer in Qingdao thatbased onconsiderations of anti-epidemic work of Qingdao, the “Macao Week in Shandong•Qingdao”, originally scheduled to be held from 8 to 12 September 2022, will now be postponed to a later date.
