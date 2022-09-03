UPDATE - Media Advisory - New launch date for Artemis I
Update: Launch delay
The launch of Artemis I, planned for September 3 – has been scrubbed. The event at the CSA is cancelled. A new target launch date will be announced by NASA. More details to come.
LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - On Saturday, September 3, NASA's Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is scheduled to launch for the first time, as part of the Artemis I mission to the Moon. There is a two-hour launch window for this second attempt.
Join Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut David Saint-Jacques at CSA headquarters for a special launch viewing event. CSA experts will be on site and available for interviews. The event will also be broadcasted on the CSA's YouTube channel and Facebook page.
This uncrewed test flight will mark the return to the Moon after almost 50 years and the beginning of a new era of lunar exploration. Following a successful Artemis I mission, a CSA astronaut will take part in Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.
Date:
September 3, 2022
Time:
2:00 p.m. ET
What:
Artemis I launch event at the CSA
Who:
David Saint-Jacques, CSA astronaut
Kumudu Jinadasa, Program Lead, Astronauts, Life Sciences and Space Medicine
Where:
John H. Chapman Space Centre
6767 Route de l'Aéroport
Saint-Hubert, Quebec
More information
Information kit – Artemis missions
Canada's role in Moon exploration
