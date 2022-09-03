Ilham Aliyev received president of World Karate Federation and European Karate Federation

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the World Karate Federation and the European Karate Federation Antonio Espinós.

During the conversation, the sides mentioned that all types of sports, including karate, are supported at the state level in Azerbaijan, and hailed the country`s achievements in the field of sports. They highlighted the successes of Azerbaijani karate fighters in prestigious international sports competitions, especially in the Olympic Games.

The sides stressed the importance of Karate1 Premier League, the most prestigious competition of the World Karate Federation held in Baku. They noted that the holding of this tournament in Baku once again shows that Azerbaijan excellently hosts important international sports events.

The head of state thanked Antonio Espinós for his support for the activities of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation.

During the conversation, the sides lauded the fact that many young people and children are very interested in karate in Azerbaijan.