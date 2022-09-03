Published: Sep 03, 2022

The western United States is experiencing extreme heat that will continue through Wednesday, September 7. Across the state, temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees hotter than normal, with temperatures expected to climb this weekend. Extreme heat endangers vulnerable Californians, including our elderly and those with health concerns.

State agencies and departments have gathered resources and information to help the public stay safe, cool, and connected during this heat wave:

Public Service Announcements:

Helpful Resources:

General Public:

Workers:

B-roll:

Tips for how to stay safe during extreme heat:

If you don’t have an air conditioner, go to a shopping mall or public building for a few hours. If you must be outdoors, wear lightweight clothing and sunscreen, avoid the hottest parts of the day, and avoid strenuous activities.

Sweating removes needed salt and minerals from the body. Avoid drinks with caffeine (tea, coffee, and soda) and alcohol.

Check on friends and family and have someone do the same for you. If you know someone who is elderly or has a health condition, check on them twice a day. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Know the symptoms of heat-related illness and be ready to help.

Find cooling centers in your area by contacting your county or calling your local health department, or find one at Cooling Centers | California Governor’s Office of Emergency Management

Employers who have questions or need assistance with workplace health and safety programs can call Cal/OSHA’s Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424. Complaints about workplace safety and health hazards can be filed confidentially with Cal/OSHA district office. Cal/OSHA’s Heat Illness Prevention program includes enforcement of the heat regulation as well as multilingual outreach and training programs for California’s employers and workers. Cal/OSHA inspectors will be conducting unannounced inspections checking for compliance at worksites throughout the state.

Cal ISO has issued Flex Alerts for today, Saturday, September 3. There may be additional Flex Alerts over the holiday weekend and early next week as well. Californians are encouraged to pre-cool their homes before 4 PM, then turn up thermostats to 78 degrees or higher if health permits and avoid using major appliances from 4 – 9 PM.

###