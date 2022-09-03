Submit Release
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy to showcase hydrogen, natural gas and low-carbon solutions at Gastech 2022

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) today announced that its delegation will meet with global decision-makers to share knowledge and expertise from the fields of hydrogen, natural gas and low-carbon energy solutions at Gastech 2022, which will take place in Milan, Italy from 5-8 September. 

The 50th edition of the world's largest gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy event will welcome approximately 38,000 delegates, including energy professionals, ministers and CEOs from more than 60 countries. The DOE delegation will be on hand to outline how they are supporting the UAE's achievement of net-zero emissions by 2050 and driving international engagement ahead of COP28, which will be hosted in Dubai in November 2023. 

DoE delegates will also meet with key global energy players face-to-face, gaining valuable insights into the latest hydrogen and natural gas innovations while hearing how the international community is using legislation, investment, research and development to cultivate new low-carbon energy technologies and solutions. 

His Excellency Eng. Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman of the DoE, said: "Our attendance at the 50th edition of Gastech will enable us to showcase the initiatives we have implemented to support the future of clean energy and sustainable living in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE. 

"This is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how the DoE is deploying renewable resources and nuclear power to reduce fossil fuel dependence while learning more about how our global partners are harnessing the potential of natural gas, hydrogen and low-carbon alternatives in their own nations," H.E. Al Marar added. 

At Gastech 2022, DoE aims to engage with investors and industry leaders, explore trade and export opportunities, and facilitate future energy-related contracts for Abu Dhabi. Officials will also use the event to better understand the evolving energy requirements and identify how the Emirate can offer supply- and demand-related assistance to its partners. 

The UAE was the first country in the region to commit to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and plans to grow its total-mix contribution of clean energy from 25% to 50% and reduce its power generation carbon footprint by 70% by then. 

The DoE's participation in events such as Gastech 2022, coupled with Dubai's hosting of next year's COP28, will further reinforce the UAE's commitment to sustainability while accelerating the global community's decarbonisation journey. 

