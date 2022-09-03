NYC's Hidden Gem, Speak Of The Devil, Heating Up In The Streetwear Industry

The fashion and design boutique, which began as a hobby by longtime designer Joseph Agresta, is getting hotter than Hell, with limited-time pop-ups set to appear soon.

Speak of the Devil, an under-the-radar lifestyle brand in NYC featuring jackets, hoodies, t-shirts, and various other types of outerwear, has recently unveiled its all-new collection of retro BMX style tees that will immediately take vintage fashion fans back to the late 80s or early 90s.

Founder Joseph Agresta wanted to design clothing for shoppers who look for premium, vintage-type apparel for 'sinners and rebels. SotD is his entry into the game of casual streetwear, experimenting with old school, low-fi, analog techniques. Their pop-up shops feature trendy streetwear for both men and women, old-school vinyl records, and attitude to go with it.

"Vintage clothing and surf wear have always had a passionate fan base — the Ron John Surf shops of the '80s and '90s exploded among those who loved to dress, and quite literally live, more unconventionally. They had a major influence on our whole vibe. A lot of our designs are what I like to jokingly call 'city hippy' and often come in the fits and vintage styles that crowd is looking for," he said.

Joseph maintained that Speak of the Devil Brand prices run on the lower end of the streetwear spectrum, as it's more of a design journey for him than an entrepreneurial voyage. He ultimately wanted to create the type of clothing that would reflect his own personal style and share it with anyone else who wants it. He feels that vintage clothing for "sinners and rebels" should have some character and genuineness. "The throwback aesthetic and overall nostalgia are my biggest motivation."

Asked how a throwback collection would appeal to younger generations, he said, "For my target audience, all of these are can't-miss products. I just don't know how large that audience is. Nor do I care. But I want them to know this stuff is available if they want it. Since we offer our products at an attainable price, we believe customers looking for a 'laid-back, surf shop vibe' and even higher-end brands like Supreme or BAPE will definitely find a great substitute for something they missed out on.

As the saying goes, 'Speak of the Devil, and he shall appear,' and so do his designs as Joseph continuously drops new releases as quickly as the inspiration hits. The boutique has its pièce de résistance in the alternative, grunge clothing and casual streetwear, which makes it a go-to spot for NYC streetwear enthusiasts.

It's been rumored that Speak of the Devil has a collaboration coming out with a "household name" in streetwear. I'll be keeping an eye out for that.

