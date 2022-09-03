WATCH NASA'S HISTORIC ROCKET LAUNCH TO THE MOON IN IMMERSIVE 360° FORMAT
The Launch Will Be Accessible Worldwide in Virtual Reality on Meta Quest, on Facebook 360, in Domes and Planetariums and Via Mobile Operators
MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -
WHAT: The Canadian Emmy award-winning immersive production studio, Felix & Paul Studios, will broadcast live NASA's Artemis I launch in an immersive livestream hosted by retired NASA astronauts Karen Nyberg and Doug Hurley on Meta Quest.
WHEN: Saturday September 3 Broadcast starts at 1:15pm EDT / 10:15am PDT
WHERE: Space Explorers: Artemis Ascending will be livestreamed on:
- Venues in Horizon Worlds via Meta Quest Headsets
- Facebook 360 on the Space Explorers Facebook page
- Live and replay on Orange "Immersive Now" and LG Uplus' U+DIVE
mobile applications
- 200+ domes and planetariums around the world live and/or on-demand post-launch such as Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium (Montreal, Canada), Science North (Sudbury, Canada), Telus Spark Science Center (Calgary, Canada), Twose (Edmonton, Canada), Discovery Centre (Halifax, Canada), Ontario Space Centre (Toronto, Canada), H. R MacMillan Space Center (Vancouver, Canada), US Space and Rocket Center (US), Virginia Air & Space Science Center (US), Liberty Science Center (US), Adler Planetarium (US), Discovery Place Science (US), Planetário da Unipampa (Brazil), Planetarium of the Royal Observatory (Belgium), Museon-Omniversum (Netherlands), Tycho Brahe Planetarium (Denmark), Hamburg Planetarium (Germany), La Coupole (France), Lucern Planetarium (Switzerland), Armagh Observatory and Planetarium (Ireland), Netanya Planetarium (Israel), Rangsit Science Centre For Education (Thailand), Museum Victoria (Australia), and Live on an 8K high-resolution 20-meter LED dome at the Cosm Experience Center in Salt Lake City (US)
- For more details on where to watch visit www.explore.space
Space Explorers: Artemis Ascending is sponsored by Amazon and will be supported by fulldome distribution partners: COSM/E&S, RSA Cosmos/Konica Minolta, Sky-Skan, SSIA.
About Felix & Paul Studios
Felix & Paul Studios is an EMMY® Award-winning creator of immersive entertainment experiences, creating unparalleled, highly engaging, presence-based experiences for the next generation of technology-enabled devices and venues. The studio's catalog of over thirty 3D, 360-degree experiences exhibits the "industry's best'' in the new medium of immersive storytelling, including:
The studio's content is available for distribution in a range of immersive formats including 360-degree mobile on 5G-enabled smartphones, tablets and headsets; 360-degree fulldome projection in domes and planetariums; fully-immersive VR on Meta Quest and other high-end virtual reality platforms; Giant Screen projection for science centers, space welcome centers and large-format cinemas; and the touring life-scale immersive exhibit, THE INFINITE, produced in partnership with PHI Studio. Felix & Paul Studios is the leading Space Media Company and the only media company recognized as an "Official Implementation Partner" by the ISS U.S. National Laboratory.
