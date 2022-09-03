/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - New launch date for Artemis I/

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On Saturday, September 3, NASA's Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is scheduled to launch for the first time, as part of the Artemis I mission to the Moon. There is a two-hour launch window for this second attempt.

Join Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut David Saint-Jacques at CSA headquarters for a special launch viewing event. CSA experts will be on site and available for interviews. The event will also be broadcasted on the CSA's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

This uncrewed test flight will mark the return to the Moon after almost 50 years and the beginning of a new era of lunar exploration. Following a successful Artemis I mission, a CSA astronaut will take part in Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Date: September 3, 2022



Time: 2:00 p.m. ET



What: Artemis I launch event at the CSA



Who: David Saint-Jacques, CSA astronaut

Kumudu Jinadasa, Program Lead, Astronauts, Life Sciences and Space Medicine



Where: John H. Chapman Space Centre

6767 Route de l'Aéroport

Saint-Hubert, Quebec

