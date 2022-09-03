Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,992 in the last 365 days.

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - New launch date for Artemis I/

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On Saturday, September 3, NASA's Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is scheduled to launch for the first time, as part of the Artemis I mission to the Moon. There is a two-hour launch window for this second attempt.

Join Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut David Saint-Jacques at CSA headquarters for a special launch viewing event. CSA experts will be on site and available for interviews. The event will also be broadcasted on the CSA's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

This uncrewed test flight will mark the return to the Moon after almost 50 years and the beginning of a new era of lunar exploration. Following a successful Artemis I mission, a CSA astronaut will take part in Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Date:     

September 3, 2022


Time:     

2:00 p.m. ET


What:   

Artemis I launch event at the CSA


Who:     

David Saint-Jacques, CSA astronaut

Kumudu Jinadasa, Program Lead, Astronauts, Life Sciences and Space Medicine


Where:   

John H. Chapman Space Centre

6767 Route de l'Aéroport

Saint-Hubert, Quebec

More information

Information kit – Artemis missions
Canada's role in Moon exploration

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/03/c9276.html

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - New launch date for Artemis I/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.